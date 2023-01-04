Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Jan. 4, 2023

2022 – Our Year in Review

As we enter the new year, we can’t help but look back at all of the incredible volunteer work that was done throughout the Valley in 2022. From fundraising events to stories of hope, philanthropy and community, we at Frontdoors Media would like to share our year in review.

 

Most-Viewed Photo Galleries

 
#1 – 2022 Barrow Grand Ball Raises $10.4M, Supports Diabetes Research
#2 – Fresh Start Gala Raises Over $2M in Support of Valley Women and Families
#3 – 63rd Annual Heart Ball Filled with Hope for the Future

 

Most-Viewed Articles

 
#1 – On Point South of the Border
#2 – Arizona Woman of the Century
#3 – The All-Star

 

Most-Liked Social Media Posts

 
Click to view on Instagram

Thank you for reading and sharing the causes you care about with us. Cheers to an amazing 2023!

– The Frontdoors Media Team | Your Key to the Community

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
