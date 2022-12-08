Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Dec. 8, 2022

63rd Annual Heart Ball Filled with Hope for the Future

Chairman Amanda Garmany & Dana Garmany Leading the First Dance

The Event: The Phoenix Heart Ball

The Cause: American Heart Association

Event Date: November 19, 2022

Location: The Phoenician

Chair: Amanda Maria Garmany

Honorary Chair: Mark Tarbell

Hope for the Future Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander | Mr. & Mrs. Dana Garmany

Entertainment: Elvis Before Noon | Phoenix Pipe Band | Impulse – West Coast Music

Décor & Florals: White House Design

Notable Moments: Towering sprays of lush fuchsia flowers greeted supporters of the American Heart Association during the lively reception of the 63rd annual fête. The theme, “Hope for the Future,” was designed to encourage our community to live an active and heart-healthy lifestyle to limit childhood obesity, stroke and heart disease. The anticipated ballroom reveal was a wow moment as the committee led guests in to enjoy elegant white florals with gold and crystal accents. In short order, the custom white and gold dance floor was filled as the live band entertained all.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Jamir & Racquel Miller, Kent & Denise Voss, Jennifer Carmer, Niki & Mark Tarbell and Charlene Berge-Blum
Peach Carr & Charlene Berge-Blum
Denise & Kent Voss
Erika Dickey, Racquel Miller & Tracey Lytle
Nan Howlett, Beth McRae, Victoria Granberry, Betty McRae, Jean Marley, Susie Wesley, Kristine Thompson & Char Hubble
Carol & Jim Hebets with Dr. Stacie Stephenson
Pam Overton Risoleo & Jim Risoleo
Paula & Bill Wichterman
Kristine Thompson & Shannon Barthelemy
McKenna Wesley & Abby Leadon
Lisa Geyser & Erika Dickey
Mac & Sandy Magruder
Steve & Donna Johnson
Mitch & Chrissy Sayare
Mara & Tim Schantz
Russ Dickey & Jeff Buel
Kendra & David Riley
Cheryl Nocifera & Suzzy Muzzy
Lisa Pagel & Richard Sanderson with William Lykins & Billie Jo Herberger
David & Christine Gustafson
Lisa & Dan Shapiro
Jill Krigsten & Andrea Katsenes Pappas
Tracy & Christian Serena caught on the dance floor!
The Cocktail Party Entrance
The Ballroom Reveal
The Phoenix Bagpipe Band led guests into the ballroom and played a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem.
The Scene from the Stage

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Boy Scouts

From Frontdoors Magazine

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Back to Top