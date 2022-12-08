63rd Annual Heart Ball Filled with Hope for the Future

The Event: The Phoenix Heart Ball

The Cause: American Heart Association

Event Date: November 19, 2022

Location: The Phoenician

Chair: Amanda Maria Garmany

Honorary Chair: Mark Tarbell

Hope for the Future Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander | Mr. & Mrs. Dana Garmany

Entertainment: Elvis Before Noon | Phoenix Pipe Band | Impulse – West Coast Music

Décor & Florals: White House Design

Notable Moments: Towering sprays of lush fuchsia flowers greeted supporters of the American Heart Association during the lively reception of the 63rd annual fête. The theme, “Hope for the Future,” was designed to encourage our community to live an active and heart-healthy lifestyle to limit childhood obesity, stroke and heart disease. The anticipated ballroom reveal was a wow moment as the committee led guests in to enjoy elegant white florals with gold and crystal accents. In short order, the custom white and gold dance floor was filled as the live band entertained all.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Jamir & Racquel Miller, Kent & Denise Voss, Jennifer Carmer, Niki & Mark Tarbell and Charlene Berge-Blum

Peach Carr & Charlene Berge-Blum

Denise & Kent Voss Erika Dickey, Racquel Miller & Tracey Lytle

Nan Howlett, Beth McRae, Victoria Granberry, Betty McRae, Jean Marley, Susie Wesley, Kristine Thompson & Char Hubble

Carol & Jim Hebets with Dr. Stacie Stephenson

Pam Overton Risoleo & Jim Risoleo Paula & Bill Wichterman

Kristine Thompson & Shannon Barthelemy

McKenna Wesley & Abby Leadon Lisa Geyser & Erika Dickey

Mac & Sandy Magruder

Steve & Donna Johnson Mitch & Chrissy Sayare

Mara & Tim Schantz

Russ Dickey & Jeff Buel

Kendra & David Riley Cheryl Nocifera & Suzzy Muzzy

Lisa Pagel & Richard Sanderson with William Lykins & Billie Jo Herberger

David & Christine Gustafson

Lisa & Dan Shapiro Jill Krigsten & Andrea Katsenes Pappas

Tracy & Christian Serena caught on the dance floor!

The Cocktail Party Entrance The Ballroom Reveal

The Phoenix Bagpipe Band led guests into the ballroom and played a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem.