63rd Annual Heart Ball Filled with Hope for the Future
The Event: The Phoenix Heart Ball
The Cause: American Heart Association
Event Date: November 19, 2022
Location: The Phoenician
Chair: Amanda Maria Garmany
Honorary Chair: Mark Tarbell
Hope for the Future Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander | Mr. & Mrs. Dana Garmany
Entertainment: Elvis Before Noon | Phoenix Pipe Band | Impulse – West Coast Music
Décor & Florals: White House Design
Notable Moments: Towering sprays of lush fuchsia flowers greeted supporters of the American Heart Association during the lively reception of the 63rd annual fête. The theme, “Hope for the Future,” was designed to encourage our community to live an active and heart-healthy lifestyle to limit childhood obesity, stroke and heart disease. The anticipated ballroom reveal was a wow moment as the committee led guests in to enjoy elegant white florals with gold and crystal accents. In short order, the custom white and gold dance floor was filled as the live band entertained all.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios