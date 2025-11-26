Silver Roots, Golden Season

BY Alison Bailin Batz

Park City blends rich history, mountain adventure and holiday magic, all winter long.

Park City, located in Utah about 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has silver to thank for becoming the gold standard in winter escapes. In the late 1860s, miners arrived in search of fortune, and by the late 1800s, the area had become one of the most prosperous silver mining camps in the nation. When silver prices collapsed in the mid-20th century, local promoters sought a way to save the struggling community.

In 1963, the United Park City Mines company introduced skiing to the public. Now, more than 60 years later, Park City Mountain anchors one of the largest and most celebrated ski destinations in the United States.

Spanning 7,300 skiable acres with 330 trails, 43 lifts and eight terrain parks, it offers something for every level of skier and snowboarder. The town also boasts a second ski mountain, Deer Valley Resort, which is a ski-only mountain currently doubling in size to over 5,000 skiable acres.

Stay

Pendry Park City, located in Canyons Village, offers refined alpine luxury and direct access to the slopes. Its 175 guest rooms and suites reflect the surrounding mountain landscape, blending contemporary design with warm, natural tones. Each space is outfitted with custom furnishings, fireplaces and sweeping views. The resort features multiple dining outlets, including après ski lounges, a rooftop pool and bar, and a full-service spa that emphasizes relaxation and restoration.

Guests gather around outdoor fire pits at dusk to enjoy s’mores and mountain views. The atmosphere balances sophistication and comfort, allowing visitors to unwind in style after a day on the mountain. Pendry’s signature service and thoughtful details have earned accolades from both travel editors and discerning guests alike.

On the Mountain

Pendry Park City

For beginners, Canyons Village features High Meadow Park, a family-friendly learning area with wide, gentle slopes and three adventure trails. Nearby, at Mountain Village, the First-Time Zone provides easy access to surface lifts and gradual terrain, making early lessons smooth and encouraging.

The Ski and Snowboard School offers a range of programs, from group lessons for children to private sessions for individuals and families. Intermediate and advanced skiers can enjoy a complimentary Mountain Experience Tour, which meets at the top of Red Pine Gondola at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and focuses on familiarizing guests with the terrain on the Canyons Village side.

Silver to Slopes Historic Mining Tour

On the Park City Mountain Village side, guests can join the Silver to Slopes Historic Mining Tour. This free, guided, intermediate-level ski tour explores historic mining structures scattered across the resort. Guides share the stories behind the relics, revealing how Park City Mountain evolved from a silver mining camp into an internationally recognized winter sports destination.

This season, the new 10-passenger Sunrise Gondola will debut out of Canyons Village, replacing the former Sunrise chairlift. This upgrade nearly doubles the uphill capacity out of Canyons Village, reducing wait times, and providing faster, more reliable access to the slopes.

For those seeking flexibility, the Epic Day Pass allows skiers to select the number of ski days and receive significant discounts on lift tickets. This system offers value without the commitment of a full season pass, ideal for travelers planning shorter getaways.

Beyond the Slopes

Utah Olympic Park

Park City’s appeal extends far beyond skiing. Adventurous travelers can soar over the snow on a zip line, ride the Mountain Coaster, explore the backcountry by snowmobile, or glide through the woods on a horse-drawn sleigh. History enthusiasts can explore the Park City Museum, located on historic Main Street, or visit the Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter to learn about the ecological history of Park City.

Another must-see is Utah Olympic Park, originally constructed for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Today, the site remains an active training center and public attraction. Visitors can tour the grounds, explore two free museums, ride to the top of the towering Nordic ski jumps, and experience the thrill of a bobsled ride. The facility also features a summer ropes course and zip line adventures suitable for a variety of skill levels.

High West Distillery

Après ski culture is an art form in Park City. More than a dozen on-mountain restaurants provide everything from fine dining to quick bites. The Farm Restaurant highlights locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, while Tombstone BBQ, which began as a food truck, is now a permanent fixture famous for its smoked meats and house-made sauces. High West Distillery stands out as the world’s first ski-in gastro-distillery, serving craft whiskey and creative cocktails. The Umbrella Bar in Canyons Village features panoramic views and live music, while Old Town Cellars on Main Street offers a relaxed setting and local wines.

Holiday Magic

The Umbrella Bar

The holiday season in Park City is a celebration of light, snow and tradition. Each winter, historic Main Street sparkles during the Snow Globe Stroll, a collection of life-size snow globes inspired by classic holiday songs such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Winter Wonderland,” on display from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.

On Christmas Eve, Park City Mountain presents its signature Torchlight Parade, where ski instructors and patrollers glide down the slopes carrying glowing torches that light up the night sky. Visitors gather for hot chocolate, cookies and caroling during the event.

On the Saturday before Christmas, Santa Claus makes a memorable arrival each year, descending from the Town Lift into the plaza on historic Main Street, while crowds greet him with cheers, cocoa and music.

Throughout December, the Egyptian Theatre hosts Park City’s Holiday Spectacular and Sing-A-Long, a lively variety show of music, dance and comedy. The Canyons Village Tree Lighting Ceremony, typically held the last weekend of November, officially ushers in the season with carols, treats and live performances.

Visitors can explore the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar, where local artisans and food vendors offer handmade gifts, ornaments and baked goods. The Create PC showcase highlights local artists, offering a meaningful opportunity to support the community while finding one-of-a-kind pieces.

The Grand Menorah Lighting and Menorah Parade add to the inclusive spirit of the season, while Canyons Village closes out the year with a large-scale New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live entertainment and fireworks lighting the mountain sky.

A Season of Wonder

From its silver-mining roots to its place as a premier winter destination, Park City continues to capture the imagination. Its blend of mountain adventure, historic charm and festive celebration creates an atmosphere that feels both classic and new every year.

For more information, go to visitparkcity.com.