BY Alison Bailin Batz

Walk through decades of history at the Jack Daniel Distillery, an iconic first stop in Middle Tennessee.

Some destinations are known for skyline views; others for sandy beaches. Tennessee? It built its reputation on a slow pour and a whole lot of Southern storytelling. Here, whiskey is not simply a drink. It is history, hospitality and heritage distilled into liquid gold.

A Spirited Past

Photos courtesy of Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Long before curated tasting flights and polished cocktail programs became fashionable, distilling was part of everyday life across the Volunteer State. In the late 1700s, Scottish and Irish settlers arrived in Tennessee carrying copper stills and generations of spirited know-how. When paired with the corn and grain that thrived in the region’s rich soil and limestone-filtered water, these settlers knew they had something special in their glasses.

By the 1800s, Tennessee was producing whiskey in impressive quantities. The amber spirit earned the nickname “liquid sunshine,” a nod to its warm glow and comforting finish. But the industry’s path was anything but linear.

The Civil War disrupted production across the state to divert resources to the front lines. After the war, distilleries returned in force, and by the late 19th century, distilleries dotted the landscape. Tennessee further distinguished itself with what became known as the Lincoln County Process, a defining step that filters new whiskey through sugar maple charcoal before it hits the barrel. That extra effort results in a smoother spirit layered with notes of caramel, vanilla and toasted oak.

Big Machine Distillery

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

Nashville Barrel Company

In 1910, a decade before federal Prohibition, Tennessee preemptively banned the manufacture of whiskey. While national repeal occurred in 1933, distilling did not resume meaningfully in Tennessee until the late 1930s. It would take until the 1990s craft revival and updated state laws in the late 2000s for Tennessee’s whiskey culture to fully awaken.

Today, that revival is on full display through the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, which now features nearly 40 brands and over 30 distillery stops across the state. It is equal parts road trip, history lesson and indulgent escape.

Middle Tennessee: The Classic Pour

For first-timers, Middle Tennessee is the natural starting point, anchored by the neon hum of Nashville and the rolling countryside beyond. One could spend the entire trip working through these distilleries, in fact.

In Lynchburg, the Jack Daniel Distillery has been producing whiskey since 1866 and is widely regarded as the oldest registered distillery in the United States. The Barrel Tour offers access to the rickhouses and “mellowing vats,” showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship behind every Black Label. A short walk away, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant serves family-style Southern cooking in a historic boardinghouse. Here, fried chicken, scratch-made sides and whiskey-kissed desserts feel like tradition on a plate.

In nearby Tullahoma, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., home of George Dickel, delivers a quieter, more intimate experience. Its Single Barrel Experience invites guests to sample aged selections and hand-pick a bottle — a true “insider” moment for any collector.

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

Big Machine Distillery

Back in Nashville, whiskey culture meets Music City energy. Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery revives a storied pre-Prohibition brand with sleek tours and tastings, while Corsair experiments with innovative mash bills like quinoa and hickory smoke. Nashville Barrel Company and Big Machine Distillery offer lively tasting rooms paired with live music and robust food menus.

When it comes to dining, Nashville delivers on every level. The Catbird Seat offers chef-driven tasting menus that rival major culinary capitals, while Husk refines Southern staples with locally sourced ingredients and a bourbon list that reads like a love letter to the region. Elevated rooftop bars and speakeasy-style lounges round out evenings that begin with a pour and end with a standing ovation.

For accommodations, the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville redefines contemporary Southern luxury. Rising above the Cumberland River, the sleek glass tower offers sweeping skyline and water views. Mimo Restaurant and Bar melds Southern Italian tastes with the American South, boasting an extensive whiskey and bourbon program that perfectly complements the trail. Located steps from Broadway yet tucked just enough away from the buzz, the Four Seasons strikes that ideal balance between the vibrant “Honky Tonk Highway” and a serene retreat.

East Tennessee: Mountain Mellow

East Tennessee frames its distilleries against the mist of the Smoky Mountains, adding postcard-worthy scenery to every sip. Gatlinburg favorites like Ole Smoky embrace Appalachian hospitality with moonshine and spirited storytelling, while Knox Whiskey Works in Knoxville focuses on small-batch craftsmanship inside a modern industrial space.

Knox Whiskey Works

Ole Smoky

Blackberry Farm

For travelers seeking an elevated retreat, Blackberry Farm in Walland sets the gold standard. The Relais & Châteaux property combines pastoral luxury with one of the South’s most celebrated culinary programs and an exceptional spirits collection. Spa experiences, fly fishing and guided mountain adventures round out a stay that feels both restorative and refined.

West Tennessee: Barrels and Blues

In West Tennessee, whiskey pairs naturally with Memphis soul. Distilleries such as Old Dominick and Big River Distilling Company anchor the region’s growing craft scene, each reflecting the city’s creative grit.

Beyond the tasting rooms, Memphis offers its own rhythm. Beale Street pulses with live blues, Graceland welcomes music lovers year-round, and barbecue institutions like Central BBQ deliver smoky perfection that pairs beautifully with a neat pour.

Old Dominick





For a stay that captures Memphis personality, Big Cypress Lodge — located inside the iconic 32-story Pyramid — combines rustic-chic suites with sweeping Mississippi River views.

Tennessee whiskey’s once-narrow audience has broadened considerably in recent years, welcoming a diverse new generation of enthusiasts who appreciate the “how” as much as the “what.” It honors its past while proofing a modern future for the American spirit and an appetite for elevated travel — one barrel, one backroad and one raised glass at a time.

For more information, visit tnwhiskeytrail.com.