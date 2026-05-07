The Walter Hive’s ‘The Big Buzz’ Generates Buzz in Community

BY Frontdoors Media

Hive Ambassadors in Photo Booth

The Walter Hive hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year, ‘The Big Buzz,’ on March 20th at Walter Studios in Downtown Phoenix. The organization, which “supports programs that help underserved groups across the valley heal through art,” surpassed its $100,000 fundraising goal in one night.

Presenting Sponsors: Ponderosa Dispensary, Bad Jimmy’s, SRP Connect, Southtown Dental, Tito’s Vodka, drinks donated by Six Byrd Cider, and desserts donated by Cupcakes and Crowns.

Dollars Raised: $160,000

Entertainment: Guests enjoyed interactive and customizable art experiences, as well as access to the group exhibition “Arizona Views,” showcasing regional artists, and a new, exclusive after-party in The Blue Bar at Walter Studios

Notable Moments: Guests were able to view and interact with multiple art experiences at the event, including the headlining art show, “Arizona Views.” Artists, community members, and supporters were able to come together for a night of creativity and dancing all in honor of “helping youth and adults facing adversity access resources that leave a lasting impact.” The night included a themed photo booth as well as the Hive’s live auction, “The Big Ask.” Known as the organization’s most anticipated night, the expectations for the event were clearly met and exceeded.

Photos courtesy of Britan Katz & Alix Ric.

Attendees with Co Founders in Studio A

Donors Bidding

Attendees in the Photo Booth

Board Member and Volunteer During Big Ask

Attendees with Gallery Manager

Hive Ambassador in Studio A

Lyra Artist in Studio A

Co Founder During Big Ask

Szn In The Sun in Studio A

Noah Turtlez Live Glass Blowing

Dessert Booth in Main Lobby

Live Painter in Studio A





















