| May 07, 2026

Camp Patrick Hosts a “Roaring ’20s Affair” at Mountain America Stadium

BY Frontdoors Media

Tommy Reeve, Patrick Reeve, Ryan Reeve, Tommy Reeve & Katie Reeve

Camp Patrick hosted its ‘Under the Stars with Camp Patrick’ Gala on March 28th at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. The theme, “A Roaring ’20s Affair,” brought guests back in time to a classic Roaring ’20s extravaganza. Proceeds from the event benefited Camp Patrick and the Patsy Reeve Foundation’s mission to aid children with Spina Bifida.

Title Sponsor: Sanderson Ford

Volunteers of the Year: Noah Anderson, Ember Bonini, Darren Mans & Faith Wilson

Dollars Raised: $284,000

Entertainment: The G Man

Notable Moments: The “Under the Stars with Camp Patrick” Gala featured a live auction, where guests could bid on getaways to Puerto Vallarta, Maui, or a staycation in Midtown at the Oasis. Also included in the auction was a Suns Luxury Suite and one-of-a-kind custom cornhole boards, decorated by Camp Patrick campers. Guests also enjoyed stories of how Camp Patrick positively impacted children and their families through its support and programming. Outstanding foundation volunteers, Noah Anderson, Ember Bonini, Darren Mans & Faith Wilson, were recognized for their commitment to the mission with the Volunteer of the Year award. From the 1920s theming to the fantastic programming lineup, this year’s gala was one to remember.

Photos courtesy of Austin Peters of Austin Peters Photography.

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Frontdoors Media
Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.