Childsplay Blooms Into 49th Annual ‘World of Wonder’ Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Joanie Flatt & family

Childsplay hosted its 49th annual “World of Wonder” gala on March 28 at Caesar’s Republic Scottsdale, where guests showed up in their best “Blooming Elegance” attire for the Moonlight in the Garden theme. The event highlighted the organization’s mission: to ignite imagination, wonder, and joy in young people through original theatre and educational experiences that inspire creativity and learning.

Honorary Chairs: Vickie and Jerry Moyes

Sponsors: America First Credit Union, General Dynamics, Lennar

“It Takes a Village” Award: Joanie Flatt

Corporate Excellence Award: Freeport McMoRan

Notable Moments: This unforgettable evening included a cocktail reception, silent auction, step-and-repeat with a mini-horse, gourmet dinner, and live auction. A moving presentation by Jenny Millinger about Childsplay’s EYEPLAY ADAPT program, a creative drama-based, job-embedded professional development program for early childhood educators with an emphasis on young people with different learning abilities.

Photos courtesy of Childsplay.

Natalie Moyes & Mason Becker

Brian Guzman & Matthew Fenicle

Ken & Kat Bailes

Dwayne Hartford & Brant Michaels

Maureen Feeney & Guests

Bonnie & Miles Romney

Amy Moyes & Natalie Moyes

Vicki Ratliff

Angie Harmon















