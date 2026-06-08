Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center Hosts 28th Annual Breakfast

BY Frontdoors Media

Cameron Nelson

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) hosted its 28th annual community breakfast in the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom at the Arizona Biltmore Resort on May 1st. The breakfast highlighted “inspiring successes within the autism community while celebrating the nonprofit’s future.”

Chairs: Amir & Jane Nizam, Zach & Jenna Hilton

Notable Moments: This year’s theme, “Hope Happens Here,” highlighted SARRC’s positive impact and strides in supporting people with autism and their families. Guests were moved by several powerful stories from SARRC patrons and beneficiaries, including that of “a family whose dedication and advocacy guided them through a pivotal journey with their son.” They shared the impact of the crucial support they received through SARRC’s JumpStart program, which gave both their child and family a “renewed hope for the future.” SARRC’s Chief Science Officer spoke about “rising autism prevalence rates” and shared “exciting developments aimed at improving the diagnostic process.” These developments include SARRC’s involvement in SPARK for Autism, a “national research initiative that collects genetic and behavioral data used in hundreds of studies across the country.”

Photos courtesy of Speyer Photography and Jaron Quach Photography.

SARRC President & CEO Daniel Openden

Vin Peterson

Paula Coleman, Stephanie Papadopoulos, Greg Wells, Dan Coleman, Eleni Papadopoulos & Karen Donmoyer

Mike Stephens, Natalie Stephens & Naomi Stephens

Shannon & Bob Hamer, Nicole Goodwin, Melissa Scoglio & Erik Jones

SARRC Annual Community Breakfast Co Chairs Amir & Jane Nizam, Jenna & Zach Hilton

Elena Zavalza, Lyndsey Waugh & Sarah Grado

Mark McAllister & Lyn Marquis

Kathy Bosco & Kevin Scott

Denise Resnik & Christine Wilkinson

The Ballroom



















