Glaciers Meet Glamour

BY Alison Bailin Batz

Photos courtesy of Oceania Cruises

When it comes to Alaska, size matters.

The Last Frontier sprawls across 663,267 square miles, nearly six times the size of Arizona, with enough room to fit 19 other states inside its borders. If it stood on its own as a country, it would rank among the world’s largest.

That is big.

So much so, attempting to explore the entirety of Alaska in a single trip — whether a week or even a month — is tough.

Enter Oceania Cruises.

From the first blooms of May through the golden hues of September, Oceania Cruises creates itineraries that allow effortless exploration of a dozen regions across the Alaskan coastline, timed to coincide with Alaska’s long summer daylight hours, when the sun lingers late into the evening.

At the center of it all is Oceania Riviera.

The Ship

This is not one of those ships where guests spend half their time navigating crowds or circling for a lounge chair. The Riviera carries just over 1,200 guests, a fraction of the capacity of many ships, which immediately shifts the experience, creating an atmosphere that feels comfortable, considered and, most importantly, uncrowded.

The staterooms approach 300 square feet, already generous by cruise standards, but it is the suites that push things into a different level of sophistication. Ranging from roughly 420 to more than 2,000 square feet, they feel genuinely livable, the kind of spaces that welcome guests back after a full day ashore. Neutral palettes, oversized bathrooms and enough storage to fully unpack reinforce the idea that this is less a cabin and more a retreat. Separate living areas, expansive verandas and butler service elevate the experience further, delivering a level of comfort that aligns more closely with a high-end resort than a traditional cruise.

What truly ties it all together is what’s included. Specialty dining, Wi-Fi, shore excursion credits and gratuities are included in the fare, minimizing the usual onboard add-ons and allowing the focus to remain on the destination. Additional options — from wine and cocktail packages to cooking and wellness classes — can be layered in for those who want to further tailor the experience.

Speaking of wellness, it plays a central role in all Alaska itineraries thanks to Riviera’s Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. Treatments there go well beyond the standard menu, with options such as deep-tissue bamboo massages, full-body detox wraps and advanced anti-aging facials.

Before Setting Sail

For those beginning their journey in Anchorage — often used as a gateway to Alaska’s cruise ports — pre-cruise extensions, easily arranged through Oceania, set the tone in a way that feels intentional.

A journey aboard the Wilderness Express Train delivers Denali-bound scenery through glass-domed railcars, where moose sightings along riverbanks are not uncommon and the scale of the landscape begins to settle in.

Meanwhile, the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center offers an up-close look at Alaska’s wildlife, including rescued brown and black bears, musk oxen, caribou and wood bison, creating an early, grounded connection to the animals that define the region.

Ports of Call

Once sailing, Alaska truly unfolds, each port offering not just a different landscape, but a different way to experience it. Among the top ports in Oceania’s expansive list of stops:

• Anchorage serves as a natural gateway, where Alaska’s largest city meets immediate wilderness, and excursions can include glacier hikes, flightseeing tours over massive icefields and coastal drives where beluga whales occasionally surface in nearby waters.

• Haines is known for its remarkable concentration of bald eagles, particularly along the Chilkat River, where guided excursions often reveal dozens perched in a single stretch of trees, along with bears feeding on salmon and moose moving through wetlands just beyond the shoreline.

Wrangell, Alaska during the Midnight Sun

• Ketchikan is equal parts history and working waterfront, often referred to as the Salmon Capital of the World, where excursions reveal harbor seals bobbing near docks, sea lions stretched across rocky outcroppings, and humpback whales feeding just offshore during peak summer months. Outings with Experience Alaska Tours might include rainforest treks through dense cedar and spruce, cultural visits to totem parks or hands-on crabbing excursions that end with a fresh-caught Dungeness feast.

• Juneau is where whale watching takes center stage. Summer marks peak humpback season, and excursions into the Inside Passage regularly deliver close-up views of whales breaching, bubble-net feeding in coordinated groups and slapping their tails against the water’s surface. Orcas also pass through these channels, adding an element of unpredictability.

• Homer sits along Kachemak Bay and is known for both its arts scene and its access to rich marine ecosystems. Wildlife cruises here often reveal sea otters floating on their backs among kelp forests, puffins nesting along cliffs and, depending on timing, gray whales moving through the bay during migration.

A humpback whale launches into a spectacular breach.

• Sitka offers a distinctive blend of cultures set against a backdrop of forest and volcanic peaks. Wildlife excursions frequently include sightings of Steller sea lions hauled out along rocky shores, sea otters drifting offshore and humpback whales feeding in surrounding waters, while inland, brown bears and Sitka black-tailed deer move through the dense terrain.

• Skagway preserves its Gold Rush roots with a historic downtown, but the real draw lies just beyond, where excursions climb into the mountains via scenic railways, revealing waterfalls, deep valleys and frequent sightings of mountain goats navigating steep, rocky cliffs.

• Kodiak delivers one of the rawest wildlife experiences in Alaska, home to the Kodiak brown bear, one of the largest bear species in the world. Guided excursions often focus on remote areas where these massive animals can be seen fishing for salmon alongside foxes, eagles and rugged coastal terrain that feels largely untouched.

In select ports, experiences are further enriched through partnerships with organizations such as Huna Totem Corporation, where storytelling, dance and cultural immersion offer a deeper understanding of Alaska Native heritage that adds context to everything encountered along the way.

Ultimately, a journey through Alaska is about the moments that make a massive landscape feel personal. By pairing the untamed spirit of the Last Frontier with the sophisticated ease of the Riviera, Oceania Cruises ensures memories as lasting as the landscape itself.

For more information, visit oceaniacruises.com.