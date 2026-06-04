Phoenix Art Museum’s ‘pARTy in the Garden’ Honors Valley Philanthropists
Phoenix Art Museum hosted its annual ‘pARTy in the Garden’ and ‘afterpARTy’ on April 10 in the museum’s beautiful courtyard garden. The event honored longtime museum sponsors Lee & Mike Cohn, and highlighted their generosity to the institution.
Chairs: Chris Greulich, Matthew Boland, Catherine & Jim Tuton
Honorees: Lee & Mike Cohn, PhxArt Luminary Award Inaugural Recipients
Dollars Raised: $1.3M
Entertainment: Performance by award-winning singer Carolina Rial & exclusive afterpARTy access to the Florentine Baroque collection.
Notable Moments: Part of the gala’s festivities included the unveiling of the latest addition to the museum, the new Cohn Family Patio in the courtyard area. Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO, said, “We were especially honored to celebrate Mike and Lee Cohn as the inaugural recipients of the PhxArt Luminary Award…and to announce publicly for the first time their landmark gift to the Museum’s endowment. As the largest single contribution in the institution’s history, this transformative support will significantly strengthen our ability to grow and care for our contemporary art collection for generations to come.” The contribution serves to establish the PhxArt Cohn Care of Collection & Acquisition Funds, Gift from Cohn Fund for Arts & Culture at The Arizona Community Foundation, Inc. These funds will support the museum’s mission to care for and conserve contemporary art for future generations.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media