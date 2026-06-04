Phoenix Art Museum’s ‘pARTy in the Garden’ Honors Valley Philanthropists

BY Frontdoors Media

Chris Greulich, Matthew Boland, Catherine & Jim Tuton

Phoenix Art Museum hosted its annual ‘pARTy in the Garden’ and ‘afterpARTy’ on April 10 in the museum’s beautiful courtyard garden. The event honored longtime museum sponsors Lee & Mike Cohn, and highlighted their generosity to the institution.

Chairs: Chris Greulich, Matthew Boland, Catherine & Jim Tuton

Honorees: Lee & Mike Cohn, PhxArt Luminary Award Inaugural Recipients

Dollars Raised: $1.3M

Entertainment: Performance by award-winning singer Carolina Rial & exclusive afterpARTy access to the Florentine Baroque collection.

Notable Moments: Part of the gala’s festivities included the unveiling of the latest addition to the museum, the new Cohn Family Patio in the courtyard area. Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO, said, “We were especially honored to celebrate Mike and Lee Cohn as the inaugural recipients of the PhxArt Luminary Award…and to announce publicly for the first time their landmark gift to the Museum’s endowment. As the largest single contribution in the institution’s history, this transformative support will significantly strengthen our ability to grow and care for our contemporary art collection for generations to come.” The contribution serves to establish the PhxArt Cohn Care of Collection & Acquisition Funds, Gift from Cohn Fund for Arts & Culture at The Arizona Community Foundation, Inc. These funds will support the museum’s mission to care for and conserve contemporary art for future generations.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Lee & Mike Cohn

Nikki DeLeon Martin, Jeremy Mikolajczack, Olga Viso & Ritta Faigan

Trevor Halperin, Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl & Beth Halperin

Andrew Nava, Kate Gallego, Rob Taylor, Kesha Hodge Washington & Bettina Nava

David Aguilar & Chris Ignacio

Madelon Maupin, Bill Brandt & Greg Stanton

Dawna Pitts, Jenna Condas & Nissa Dell

Jim & Linda Ballinger

Liz Shabaker, Miesha Stoute & Michelle Halloway

Matthew Clyde & Sentari Minor

Ruben & Shelley Alvarez



















