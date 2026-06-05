In Teachers We Trust

BY Frontdoors Media

Organization

Million Dollar Teacher Project

Leadership

Founder and Executive Director Lloyd Hopkins

Origin

Lloyd Hopkins works to elevate the teaching profession.

Strong societies rest on the shoulders of educators, but Lloyd Hopkins saw a system cracking. He founded the Million Dollar Teacher Project in 2016, driven by firsthand insights into critical gaps in how the community recruits and retains great teachers. Hopkins realized that until teachers — particularly in underserved communities — are treated as the essential professionals they are, the system cannot thrive.

“Teachers are the most undervalued yet essential professionals in our society,” Hopkins said. He built MDTP to bridge that gap, turning a deep belief in the profession into a mission to elevate it.

Best Known for

MDTP has earned its reputation through a unique, community-driven strategy to retain teachers. Rather than just offering platitudes, the organization focuses on three pillars: recognition, compensation and support. It helps position teachers as community heroes, offering tangible resources and public recognition that make staying in the classroom feel both viable and valued.









Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

What often catches people off guard is the operation’s “lean and mean” efficiency, proving that big budgets aren’t required for huge results. “We’ve been able to mobilize donors, businesses and stakeholders in ways that make teachers feel valued in real, life-changing ways,” Hopkins said. It is a testament to the power of a shared vision over a balance sheet.

Program Highlight

While many initiatives focus on students, MDTP starts with the teacher. Hopkins is especially proud of the “Classroom Support Team” initiative. This program places dedicated personnel directly into schools to handle non-instructional and administrative tasks. By taking the “busy work” off an educator’s plate, the program allows teachers to rediscover the joy of instruction and student engagement, reshaping the culture of the entire school.

Recent Challenges

The urgency of the work has never been higher. As the teacher shortage intensifies across Arizona, MDTP has had to move faster and think more strategically to keep pace with the demand. Like many growing nonprofits, the challenge is balancing sustainable funding with the desire to scale their impact — without losing the high-touch approach that defines their brand.

Future

The year ahead marks a major milestone for the organization with the launch of the “In Teachers We Trust Fund.” This endowment is designed to put direct financial resources into educators’ hands. “We will start by offering micro-grants to create immediate impact, with a plan to grow into larger, more transformative grant opportunities as we build additional support and investment into the fund,” Hopkins said. It’s a step toward a future where “million dollar teacher” isn’t just an idea, but a reflection of the investment the community makes in this vital profession.

To learn more, visit mdtproject.org.