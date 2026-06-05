The Art of the Pause

BY Karen Werner

Double treatment room at the Spa at Camelback Inn

In a world that refuses to slow down, finding sanctuary shouldn’t be a luxury — it should be a strategy. Whether you have an hour between meetings or a full day to disappear, the modern spa landscape has evolved to meet you where you are.

For this issue, we’ve curated a relaxation roadmap, highlighting two distinct tiers of restoration: the Mid-Day Reset and the All-Day Escape. From high-tech facial hacks to immersive wellness retreats, here is how to reclaim your peace.

The Journey Room Hallway

The Mid-Day Reset:

The NOW Massage

Forget valet lines, sprawling locker rooms, and the hour-long “ceremony” of a traditional spa. The NOW has mastered the art of the urban escape, proving that you don’t need expansive grounds to find a world away. Located just 10 minutes from my office, the NOW Massage was an ideal destination for this time-starved editor who needed a hard reset between an editorial meeting and a Zoom call.

Stepping inside, the aesthetic is boho-chic meets Zen sanctuary. Whitewashed brick, natural wood and cactus-lined paths lead to a lantern-lit hallway with canvas-curtained treatment rooms. While the bustle of the city hums outside, the heavy curtains and rhythmic pulse of ocean sounds create a sensory cocoon that immediately drops your heart rate.

The Journey Room

I opted for the The NOW 50, a perfectly paced massage that hits the sweet spot between quick fix and deep indulgence. But the real summer hack is the Fresh Eyes Enhancement. In the brutal Arizona heat, dehydration and puffiness are the standard. These hydrogel patches are specifically formulated to lock moisture into the skin.

While my therapist grounded my nervous system with lavender-infused strokes, the patches did the heavy lifting on my face. I emerged from the dim, cool room not just feeling less stressed, but looking like I’d had a gallon of water and eight hours of sleep. The NOW Massage is efficient, approachable and unapologetically effective.

For locations and info, go to thenowmassage.com.

The All-Day Escape:

The Spa at Camelback Inn

If you’re looking for a full-scale surrender to serenity, the newly reimagined Spa at Camelback Inn is the ultimate destination. Following a staggering $25 million transformation, this isn’t just a renovation; it’s a total reimagining of one of Arizona’s most storied wellness landmarks.

The Stillness Lounge

Stepping into the 32,000-square-foot facility, the outside world evaporates, replaced by French limestone, limewashed plaster and custom stone mosaics. The aesthetic is desert-luxe — quiet, grounded and intentionally blurring the lines between the indoors and out.

The spa’s new philosophy, ariVéa, is built around six “fundamental truths” — including the significance of stillness and the power of nature — and you feel that intention at every turn.

The centerpiece of my visit was the Juniper Sage Grounding Massage. Part of the “Detox” pathway, this treatment uses indigenous botanicals to anchor the nervous system. In a season where the Arizona sun can feel draining, this massage felt like being physically tethered back to the earth.

The Women’s Wellness Circuit

However, the high-tech hero of the renovation is the Stillness Lounge. I found myself returning for a few sessions on the Mind-Sync Harmonic Wellness Loungers. Paired with weighted blankets and noise-canceling headphones, these loungers are designed to use vibration and sound to reduce stress and improve sleep by dropping you into a deep, meditative state that feels like a shortcut to a week’s vacation.

Between treatments, I navigated the Wellness Circuit, a sequenced journey through a Himalayan salt sauna and an aromatherapy steam cavern. Even in summer, the Wellness Waters outdoor circuit is a revelation. There is something restorative about cycling through the “Flow” pool, “Still” salt pool and “Chill” cold plunge while taking in panoramic views of Mummy Mountain.

For lunch, retreat to Ora Café, the spa’s culinary heart. This isn’t standard “spa food”; it is nourishment with intention. Crafted with guidance from a licensed nutritionist, the menu features pathway-specific icons to align your meal with your chosen intention, featuring fresh ingredients grown on-property in the JW Garden. And because your way to wellness is defined by you, the beverage menu includes tea-inspired cocktails alongside adaptogenic smoothies and lattes for those sticking to the “pathways” without the booze.

The Ora Café

The only drawback? The inevitable heartbreak of the clock. With so many amenities — from the limestone infrared loungers to the sunlit solarium — I could have easily spent several more hours lingering by the pool or lost in the sauna. The Spa at Camelback Inn sets a new benchmark for desert wellness, proving that even in the height of the desert summer, we are exactly where we need to be.

For info and reservations, visit camelbackspa.com.