Phoenix Heart Ball Kicks Off 2026 Season with Elegance

Attendees Kristin Hartman, Adrianna Grigg, Allie Brenner, Tanya Badyall, Victoria Admire and Kendra Riley.

Images courtesy of Phoenix Heart Ball

The American Heart Association’s 67th annual Phoenix Heart Ball kicked off the 2026 season with elegance and distinction on February 27, hosting 130 guests for a historic gathering at Neiman Marcus. Despite more than three decades of support from the store, this marked the first time a Heart Ball event was held inside its walls.

Chairman Denise Voss welcomed attendees alongside Vice Chairs Brooke Levy and Amy Ross, Sweetheart Amanda Garmany, and Chair Elect Susan Carter. Together, they introduced the 2026 Honorary Chairmen: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, setting the tone for a season dedicated to advancing the Heart Ball mission.

The American Heart Association’s 67th annual Phoenix Heart Ball celebrated innovation, education, and empowerment in heart health.

The morning included a fashion show presented by General Manager Tim Braun and the Neiman Marcus team, featuring looks selected by stylist Margaret Merritt and underwritten by Charlene Berge Blum. Guests enjoyed a breakfast by Robert’s Catering, complemented by décor and florals designed by Cynthia of LUX Florist.

The 2026 theme, “Transformative Hearts: Innovate, Educate, Empower,” was unveiled in a palette of gold, silver, pearls, and vibrant shades of red, accented with pinks, fuchsias, and deep garnet. The colors symbolized the strength, brilliance, and enduring impact of the Heart Ball’s mission to transform heart health through innovation, education, and empowerment.

The kickoff breakfast set an inspiring stage for the 2026 Heart Ball season, celebrating community, philanthropy, and the powerful work of the American Heart Association in Phoenix. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixheartball.heart.org.