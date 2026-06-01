| June 01, 2026

A Beacon for Every Best Friend

BY Frontdoors Media

In the smoke and chaos of a house fire, pets don’t always run for the door — they hide. To protect these vulnerable family members, the Arizona Burn Foundation has partnered with Rescue Retriever, a paw-shaped silent strobe light designed to lead firefighters directly to a pet’s crate or favorite hiding spot.

Born from the front-line experiences of Avondale Fire Capt. Ryan Tussing and his twin brother, Rusty, this device addresses a tragic reality: pets lost to smoke inhalation and owners who risk their lives to reenter burning buildings to save them. Supported by a grant from PetSmart, ABF is now adding these life-saving beacons to their Community Smoke Alarm Walks. As the foundation nears 40,000 total alarm installations, their mission now truly covers the whole family — protecting every life under the roof, two-legged and four.

Protect your pet and support ABF programs by using code ABF at RescueRetriever.com to receive 15 percent off your purchase; a portion of sales benefits burn survivors and their families. Learn more at azburn.org.

Frontdoors Media
Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.