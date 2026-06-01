A Beacon for Every Best Friend

BY Frontdoors Media

In the smoke and chaos of a house fire, pets don’t always run for the door — they hide. To protect these vulnerable family members, the Arizona Burn Foundation has partnered with Rescue Retriever, a paw-shaped silent strobe light designed to lead firefighters directly to a pet’s crate or favorite hiding spot.

Born from the front-line experiences of Avondale Fire Capt. Ryan Tussing and his twin brother, Rusty, this device addresses a tragic reality: pets lost to smoke inhalation and owners who risk their lives to reenter burning buildings to save them. Supported by a grant from PetSmart, ABF is now adding these life-saving beacons to their Community Smoke Alarm Walks. As the foundation nears 40,000 total alarm installations, their mission now truly covers the whole family — protecting every life under the roof, two-legged and four.

Protect your pet and support ABF programs by using code ABF at RescueRetriever.com to receive 15 percent off your purchase; a portion of sales benefits burn survivors and their families. Learn more at azburn.org.