Rosie’s House Sets New Record at 30th Annual “Ovation Gala”

BY Frontdoors Media

Rosie's House student performers

On April 25th, Rosie’s House hosted its 30th annual “Ovation Gala” at the OMNI Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, where the organization surpassed its previous fundraising records. With the $500,000 raised, the music academy will continue to provide 100% free music education to Phoenix youth.

Co-Chairs: Neda Hassanzadeh and Savannah Wix

Bravo Sponsor: Rafi Law Group

Honorees: Nancy and Dr. Robert Spetzler, Christina Spetzler & Stephen Chilton

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Entertainment: Live music by neo-soul pop duo Hyperbella, live auction, student music performances, closing music by Rosie’s House Ovation Gala Ensemble

Decor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The evening was punctuated by enchanting musical performances, paying homage to the organization’s goal of supporting Phoenix youth music education programs. The program spotlighted student performers, including The Rosie’s House Flute Quartet performing Canzone by Ricky Lombardo, senior pianist Omarali Fuertebances performing Frédéric Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu and fourth-grade violinist Pedro Jimenez performing Concerto No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 by Friedrich Seitz. Rosie’s House founder, 90-year-old Rosie Schurz, was in attendance and received a standing ovation for her vision in creating the organization 30 years ago. Guests were charmed by a video message from Josh Groban, whose Find Your Light Foundation provides key support to Rosie’s House. The evening concluded with the Rosie’s House Ovation Gala Ensemble performing a high-energy rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Photos courtesy of Zee Peralta.

Rosie's House founder Rosie Schurz, Judy Conrad & Mary Ellen Thomson

Ovation Gala Co Chairs Savanah Wix & Neda Hassanzadeh

Ovation Gala honorees Nancy & Dr. Robert Spetzler, Christina Spetzler

Ovation Gala honoree Stephen Chilton & Megan Martin

Paige & Brandon Rafi

Marvin Scott, Becky Bell Ballard & Jack Schwimmer

Guests of Nancy & Dr. Robert Spetzler, Daryl & Christy Burton, Kim & Robert Hood, Diane & Thomas Might, Lynne Sonntag & Amy Thurston

Mark & Kara Peterson

David Divine & Becky Bell Ballard

Chuckie & Brianna Duff

Emma Banks & Tracy Noel

Susan Dover & Susan Kenny Stevens

Omarali Fuertebances, grade 12, performs Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu

Pedro Jimenez, fourth grade violin soloist

Jonathan, grade 10, Ovation Gala Ensemble.

Flute quartet members Sofia, Saira, Paul, and Alejandro

Live auction item, “Piece of Rock History”































