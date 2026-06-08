Rosie’s House Sets New Record at 30th Annual “Ovation Gala”
On April 25th, Rosie’s House hosted its 30th annual “Ovation Gala” at the OMNI Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, where the organization surpassed its previous fundraising records. With the $500,000 raised, the music academy will continue to provide 100% free music education to Phoenix youth.
Co-Chairs: Neda Hassanzadeh and Savannah Wix
Bravo Sponsor: Rafi Law Group
Honorees: Nancy and Dr. Robert Spetzler, Christina Spetzler & Stephen Chilton
Dollars Raised: $500,000
Entertainment: Live music by neo-soul pop duo Hyperbella, live auction, student music performances, closing music by Rosie’s House Ovation Gala Ensemble
Decor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: The evening was punctuated by enchanting musical performances, paying homage to the organization’s goal of supporting Phoenix youth music education programs. The program spotlighted student performers, including The Rosie’s House Flute Quartet performing Canzone by Ricky Lombardo, senior pianist Omarali Fuertebances performing Frédéric Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu and fourth-grade violinist Pedro Jimenez performing Concerto No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 by Friedrich Seitz. Rosie’s House founder, 90-year-old Rosie Schurz, was in attendance and received a standing ovation for her vision in creating the organization 30 years ago. Guests were charmed by a video message from Josh Groban, whose Find Your Light Foundation provides key support to Rosie’s House. The evening concluded with the Rosie’s House Ovation Gala Ensemble performing a high-energy rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
Photos courtesy of Zee Peralta.