Hospice of the Valley Hosts Breathtaking ‘aaha! art. food. wine.’ Gala
Hospice of the Valley hosted ‘aaha! art. food. wine.’ charity gala and auction at J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn on April 25. The event supported Hospice of the Valley’s goal to ensure “that every person in need receives comfort, dignity and compassionate care, regardless of financial circumstances.” The gala featured a spectacular lineup of art and fine jewelry as well as delicious foods and wines.
Chair: JoEllen Feltham
Presenting Sponsors: The Kucera and Moreno Family Foundations, Tom Ajamie and Family, Susan and Bill Levine, OnePoint Patient Care & the MJ Companies
Dollars Raised: $1.2M
Entertainment: Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-Os
Tablescapes: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: The evening brought guests into a dazzling art gallery where they could view pieces on display before the auction. Hosted by Letitia Frye, the silent and live auctions didn’t just highlight the fine art and jewelry, but also included “bucket-list” items such as “a luxury stay at Montana’s Triple Creek Ranch and a high-octane Formula 1 package.” The gala delivered a breathtaking night for guests to enjoy the height of luxury while giving back to a more than deserving foundation.
Photos courtesy of Hospice of the Valley.