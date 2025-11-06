Sparrow Flies into Peoria: New Restaurant Offers Eclectic American Cuisine

BY Shoshana Leon

The Weekend at Bernie’s salad has smoked salmon, couscous, Asiago cheese, and dried sweet corn.

Photos by TJ Perez Photography

The West Valley culinary scene continues to flourish. Sparrow, the newest venture by Sky Restaurant Concepts, opened in September at The Trailhead in Peoria, a 40-acre mixed-use development.

“Sparrow was born from a shared vision to create a neighborhood gathering place that feels refined yet approachable,” said Emily Ganem, Co-owner and Creative Director of Sky Restaurant Concepts, which also operates Squid Ink in Peoria and Highball Cocktail Bar in Phoenix. “The menu, layout and location were all designed for people to come together, enjoy elevated food and cocktails, and make memories.”

Sparrow is open daily for lunch and dinner.

“We describe the menu as American eclectic, a celebration of the diversity and creativity of modern American cuisine,” Ganem said. “It’s not defined by one style; it’s about how different influences come together.”

Prime steak with miso butter Amor Rouge cocktail

Seafood options include oysters, a shellfish tower, ceviche, and a seafood hot pot for two. Entrées include a prime rib dip, short rib pappardelle, and prime steaks topped with miso butter, all presented tableside in a flambé. Salads include The G.O.A.T. with whipped goat cheese and spiced pecans and Weekend at Bernie’s, with smoked salmon, couscous, Asiago cheese, and dried sweet corn.

Sparrow’s cocktail program was designed by Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons, the acclaimed mixologists behind Highball Cocktail Bar. Cocktails include Amor Rouge, a hibiscus tea-infused gin with lychee, and the Ember Old Fashioned, finished with cherrywood smoke.

Sparrow features an open-concept layout, a full bar with lounge seating and a spacious covered patio. The design balances refined hospitality with a relaxed sense of comfort with warm woods, layered textures and ambient lighting.

“Guests can experience Sparrow in different ways, from a lively bar and comfortable lounge to an intimate dining room,” Ganem said.

Seafood hot pot Ember old fashioned

The team is encouraged by early feedback.

“Guests love the ambiance and flavors we’ve worked hard to craft,” Ganem said. “We’re especially proud of the praise our team has received for their service. Their hard work, passion and attention to detail have truly brought our vision to life.”

Since Squid Ink opened in Peoria 15 years ago, the West Valley has developed into a vibrant destination for food enthusiasts.

“Throughout Arizona, we have observed a remarkable surge in chef-driven concepts that offer diverse and unique culinary experiences,” Ganem said. “Executive Chef Schuyler Estes has led Sparrow to embody this evolution by emphasizing inclusivity, community and inventive cuisine.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit sparrowtrailhead.com.