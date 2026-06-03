| June 03, 2026

A New Leaf Breaks Records at Annual ‘Camaraderie Gala’

BY Frontdoors Media

Michael Hughes & Congressman Greg Stanton

A New Leaf hosted its annual ‘Camaraderie Gala’ on March 28 at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort. The gala honored CEO Michael Hughes, who will be retiring after 50 years of service to the organization.

Honorees: Michael Hughes

Dollars Raised: $1.2M

Entertainment: Performances by Rogue Dance Production

Notable Moments: The evening saw both record support and record attendance for the organization’s annual gala. Among those in attendance were Gov. Katie Hobbs and Congressman Greg Stanton. This year’s gala honored Michael Hughes’s 50 years of excellent service to A New Leaf and its mission. “This year’s Camaraderie Gala was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together,” Hughes said. “Record support, record attendance, and a shared commitment to helping others improve their lives. It is the perfect way to mark my 50 years of service as CEO and look ahead with confidence as I retire.” Proceeds from the evening will benefit A New Leaf and its goal to provide “services for individuals and families facing homelessness, domestic violence, and other crises across the Valley.”

Photos courtesy of A New Leaf and Danny Celaya.

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