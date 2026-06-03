PANDA’s Children Helping Children Luncheon Blooms in Success

BY Frontdoors Media

PANDA Chairs Katie Cosmas, Sarah Dworkin, President Mandi Schnepf, Chairs Jen Dupuy & Ellen Silhasek

PANDA, or People Acting Now Discover Answers, hosted its annual Children Helping Children Luncheon and Fashion Show on April 18 at the Arizona Biltmore. The event raised over $4M to support the organization’s goal to fund medical research.

Chairs: Katie Cosmas, Sarah Dworkin, Jen Dupuy & Ellen Silhasek

Presenting Sponsor: FOX Restaurant Concepts

Dollars Raised: Over $4M

Entertainment: Performance by country music vocalist Britnee Kellogg, screening of “A Quiet Strength, A Film About Resilience,” and the annual Children Helping Children Fashion Show

Notable Moments: The luncheon was punctuated by several events, starting with a performance of “Wildflowers” by country vocalist Britnee Kellogg. Following remarks from founders Robyn DeBell & Penny Gunning, as well as words from Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, came a reading of “A Letter to the Wildflowers” by 2022 PANDA model Cade Cosmas. “A Quiet Strength, A Film About Resilience” helped demonstrate the importance of PANDA’s ongoing research mission. The event ended with the annual fashion show, presented by event partner FOX Restaurant Concepts.

Photos courtesy of PANDA.

Founders Robyn DeBell & Penny Gunning

Emmanuel Katsanis, Pawel Kiela, Sydney Rice, Jensen Kracht, Connor Kelley & Richard Simpson, Steele Children's Doctors & Researchers

Robyn DeBell, Dr. Fayez Ghishan & Penny Gunning

Julie Linaman, Ursula Smalley, Mandi Schnepf, Dara Cohen, Lyndsay Hayes & Kristen Grace

Mamitas Sponsors Jeff & Jenny Wright

Runway Sponsor Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, Ashlyn Rowe

Tammy Ryan Receiving the Fox Family Award With PANDA President Mandi Schnepf

Country Music Singer Britnee Kellogg

Table Setting

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