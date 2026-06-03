PANDA’s Children Helping Children Luncheon Blooms in Success
PANDA, or People Acting Now Discover Answers, hosted its annual Children Helping Children Luncheon and Fashion Show on April 18 at the Arizona Biltmore. The event raised over $4M to support the organization’s goal to fund medical research.
Chairs: Katie Cosmas, Sarah Dworkin, Jen Dupuy & Ellen Silhasek
Presenting Sponsor: FOX Restaurant Concepts
Dollars Raised: Over $4M
Entertainment: Performance by country music vocalist Britnee Kellogg, screening of “A Quiet Strength, A Film About Resilience,” and the annual Children Helping Children Fashion Show
Notable Moments: The luncheon was punctuated by several events, starting with a performance of “Wildflowers” by country vocalist Britnee Kellogg. Following remarks from founders Robyn DeBell & Penny Gunning, as well as words from Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, came a reading of “A Letter to the Wildflowers” by 2022 PANDA model Cade Cosmas. “A Quiet Strength, A Film About Resilience” helped demonstrate the importance of PANDA’s ongoing research mission. The event ended with the annual fashion show, presented by event partner FOX Restaurant Concepts.
Photos courtesy of PANDA.