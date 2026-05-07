Kid in the Corner Continues to ‘Shatter the Stigma’ at Annual Mental Health Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Francine Sumner, Kathy Hoffman & Debbie Popiel

Kid in the Corner hosted its 5th annual ‘Shatter the Stigma’ Gala on March 21 at the Legacy Ballroom in Phoenix. The event aimed to raise funds for the organization’s mission of shattering the stigma around mental health and providing support to those in need.

Co-Chairs: Francine Sumner, Kathy Hoffman & Debbie Popiel

Platinum Sponsors: Jack Ingebritson Foundation, Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company, IBIS Foundation of AZ, Gila Indian River Community Council, Keebok Foundation

Youth Panel Student Advocates: Madison Collins, Cooper Gross, Cristian Lora, Amelia Proweller, Sam Schoolman, Chaithra Yarlagadda

Dollars Raised: $80,000

Entertainment: Live auction, with proceeds supporting Kid in the Corner’s mission

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed a panel discussion with student mental health advocates from high schools across the Valley. The panel discussed the mental health issues that many students are facing and ways we can work to “shatter the stigma” around these conversations. The evening also featured a live auction, where guests could bid on items such as tickets to the “Hell’s Kitchen” musical or a stay at the Montage Resort in Deer Valley. Proceeds from the gala directly benefit Kid in the Corner’s ongoing mission to promote mental health awareness through education, kindness, and community connection.

Photos courtesy of Kid in the Corner.

Board members Harold Yahr, Lorraine Harmon, Randi Posner, Francine Sumner, Erica Tatum Sheade, Kenneth Smith & Patrick Buehl

Madison Collins, Sam Schoolman, Cristian Lora, Amelia Proweller & Cooper Gross

Kenneth Smith

Debra Gettleman

Founder Francine Sumner

Guests in attendance









