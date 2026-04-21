More Than a Mantra

BY Julie Coleman

Be A Leader Freshman Launch Summer Workshop at ASU, supporting students as they transition from high school to Arizona State University.

The same, yet different — two childhoods that shaped a shared mission.

Melissa Benes was raised by a single parent in New York and began working at 15 to help cover her family’s rent and utilities. She lacked mentorship and faced the heavy pressure of financially supporting her family.

Across the country, Gary Trujillo grew up in South Phoenix, raised by parents who were married for 65 years. Unlike Melissa, Gary had a powerhouse mentor: Pete Garcia, the CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa. Garcia supported Gary every step of the way — even confronting a high school counselor who suggested Gary wasn’t right for college and recommended he become a mechanic instead. Garcia walked Gary through the registration process at Arizona State University and celebrated with him when he graduated from Harvard Business School.

Despite their different paths, both Melissa and Gary were the first in their families to attend college. This shared drive to use education as a lever for family success became the bedrock of their marriage and, eventually, their legacy. “Even though our stories are vastly different, they had the same common denominator,” Melissa said. “We both knew we needed to finish our education in order to help our families succeed.”

THE MENTOR’S MANDATE

Motivated by a shared commitment to pay it forward, the Trujillos established a family foundation that provided scholarships for Hispanic students at ASU. After several years of offering these educational opportunities, they participated in rebuilding the Roosevelt Community Technology Center, which provided much-needed technology for students and their families. It was during this time that they noticed a deeper need: students didn’t just need tech; they needed a “college-going” mindset.

Gary and Melissa Trujillo

Founders Gary and Melissa Trujillo celebrate their Sun Devil pride with Sparky at Taking Steps Towards College Success Walk and Resource Fair.

High school students attend a Be A Leader College Bound Leaders workshop at Phoenix College.

Students participate in a public journaling activity, reflecting on why they want to pursue and attain a college degree.

Be A Leader students from Metro Tech High School pose for a group photo under the official banner at the Taking Steps Towards College Summit.

Be A Leader Foundation founders Melissa and Gary Trujillo join president & CEO Soilo Felix (on right) in celebrating the organization’s continued impact on Arizona’s youth.

The Trujillos converted their foundation into a public charity, naming it after the advice Garcia frequently gave Gary. Garcia often called Gary “leader,” and would finish important talks with the charge, “Remember, be a leader.”

For more than 20 years, Be A Leader Foundation has stayed true to that command. Today, the nonprofit offers a comprehensive pipeline of programs for middle school through college graduation. Annually, it reaches 14,000 students across 38 schools in 10 districts. Many students come from underserved communities, and 90 percent will be the first in their families to attend college. Its three priorities — college access, college success and postsecondary transition — allow students to enter the program at any point on their timeline at no cost.

“Be A Leader is not a job, it’s a lifestyle,” Melissa said. “Our sole desire is to focus on the student. We are the doers. We’re not here to talk ad nauseam about a problem.”

A NEW CHAPTER: THE POWER OF THE PIVOT

In 2022, after decades at the helm, Melissa made the strategic decision to hand over the reins to a new president and CEO. “I’m proud of Melissa as a leader, as a human being, and someone who says, ‘This is not about us. This is about the kids and the organization’s future. It has to have a legacy all on its own,’” Gary said.

Soilo Felix, who joined the foundation in 2013, was named president and CEO, while Melissa remains on the board. Under Felix, the foundation is advancing its focus on “systems work” — looking beyond individual students to change the very frameworks that create barriers to education.

“We’re student-centered with our core programming, but also at the systems level,” Felix said. “We could not accomplish any of that without being disruptors or innovators.”

This dual approach is working: The postsecondary attainment rate for Be A Leader youth is 58 percent, nearly double the Arizona state average of 31 percent.

BUILDING SOCIAL CAPITAL

Felix and his team are now focused on building “social capital” — the networks and relationships that help students remain resilient.

“We’re not an academic organization,” Felix said. “But we can control how we build students’ social capital so they can be resilient and continue to grind forward. How do we continue developing these community leaders, but also place them in a space where they can affect the change they want in the community?”

By deconstructing traditional barriers and using data to target specific student needs, Be A Leader is ensuring that for thousands of Arizona students, the American Dream is no longer just a dream — it’s a graduation requirement.

To learn more, visit bealeader.org.