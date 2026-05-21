Behind the Leash: A Day With Jessica Berger

BY Julie Coleman



Founder & CEO of Bundle x Joy

6:30 A.M. >> MOM

I play both dog and human mom in the morning. My two Great Danes, Luna and Sol, start their day right by my side — my husband says they’re attached at my hip. Every morning, Luna sits on the bath rug while I get ready, refusing to leave my side. I’ve had five Great Danes in my life; these are my fourth and fifth, and I love them dearly.

I still have one kiddo at home, who’s a senior in high school. I drive her to and from school every day. As a startup founder, we don’t have the money to buy her a car. But I’m loving and hanging onto this time because she’s pursuing musical theater and will be leaving for the East Coast. For the last six months, we have been on this crazy college journey of callbacks and auditions.

8 A.M. >> INSPIRED BY WINSTON

My last Great Dane, Winston, was the inspiration for Bundle x Joy. He had stomach and skin issues. I was working in the pet food space, but struggled to find products that were chicken-free because it’s a common ingredient used to save costs. I went down this crazy path of food elimination and did a lot of research. I learned that when I removed chicken and grains from his diet and added probiotics, he was a different dog. Winston passed away about a month before we shipped our first product, which was really sad, but his legacy continues.

10:30 A.M. >> THE 3% MISSION

Bundle x Joy donates 3 percent of sales to support women in entrepreneurship and in our local community. We do this in a couple of different ways. Throughout the year, I provide mentorship or support to other founders and also volunteer with the nonprofit Young & Empowered Women. I mentor a cohort of women in the pet food industry about career transitions and planning. I am one of the relatively few women in the country who have founded pet food companies. When I started Bundle x Joy, I wanted to launch a female-forward brand in a male-led industry.

We donate small bags of our dog food to The Arizona Pet Project, a woman-led nonprofit. We do our best to provide dog food for all their community partners and initiatives. They have found that providing dog food in resource centers creates an opportunity for people to come in and get support and resources in other areas.

NOON >> PURPOSE-DRIVEN

I picked 3 percent as the amount for our give-back initiative because just 2.4 percent of traditional venture capital funding went to women when I started the company in 2022. I thought that if we could move that number above 3 percent, the impact would be significant. 2025 data indicate funding has dropped to 1.2 percent, and for women of color, it’s minuscule.

I have raised $3 million to date and continue to fundraise. This is the hardest part of my job — it’s grueling and taxing. In many ways, the cards are stacked against us as female founders. I can’t wait until the day when I can focus on growing the business, but I don’t think that’s ever the reality in a startup. They say once you finish a raise, celebrate, do a toast and get ready for your next one.

1:15 P.M. >> UNLEASHING HAPPINESS

Bundle x Joy is centered on the pet person as well as the pet, and that’s a huge differentiator. We are all about helping you unleash a happier gut for your pup. We prioritize gut health so you can have more moments of joy together. At the end of the day, we’re trying to build a community of people who support each other and also provide solutions that have a gut-health benefit that makes a difference in their overall health.

2:30 P.M. >> LEADING THE PACK

I have a lean team, and we wear all the hats. Whether it’s jumping on the forklift, packing an order or standing at a Costco table for 12 hours, we do it all. I travel 50 percent of the time and am looking for ways to make it more impactful. For example, while my team will be focused on selling products and talking to retailers at a big trade show, I am shifting my mindset to focus on investors, networking and making connections while I’m there.

4 P.M. >> CHASING A DREAM

We have a big goal of doubling the business this year. We plan and dream big. In the beginning of your journey, you say yes to everything and run in every direction. For us, 2026 is about taking a pause to have conversations about areas of the business where we need to start, stop or continue. I’m excited about a laser-focused intention to support our community, continue growing and strengthening our retail presence, and find ways to get our name out there as a small Arizona-based brand.

6 P.M. >> LIMITLESS GRATITUDE

Because I have such insane days, I always need a little unwinding. We try to have a family dinner every night. This is something I didn’t have as a kid, so I feel grateful that we take the time to talk about our day. I’ll binge a Netflix show and then jump back on my computer to wrap up my day and plan for the next.

I’m honored and grateful to do what I do, and it has been both the most rewarding and the hardest thing I have ever done. I hope over time I can continue to tell more of my story that encourages people and lets them know you don’t have to have it all figured out.

To learn more, go to bundlexjoy.com.