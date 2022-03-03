Cover Story: The All-Star

Why Devin Booker is one of the NBA’s most philanthropic players

Devin Booker gets it. He understands the suburbs and the city. He is of-the-minute cool but reveres the old school. He lives the high life but understands what matters. He was born to do this.

Booker was raised in Grandville, Michigan, where he lived with his mother, Veronica Gutiérrez, while his father played pro basketball overseas. Although his parents never married, they were dedicated to raising Devin jointly.

His dad, Melvin Booker, played in the NBA for two seasons in the 90s and spent 11 years playing in Europe and Asia. Then, he did something unexpected. He turned down a two-year contract so he could return to his hometown of Moss Point, Mississippi, to train his teenage son himself.

Yes, he wanted to help Devin become the best technical player he could be, but Melvin had an additional goal. An African-American, he wanted his only son to leave the suburbs and come South to train with him and learn a different style of play.

Booker’s mother agreed. A Mexican-American, Gutiérrez wanted her son to know both sides of his heritage and worked hard to keep father and son connected. She had met Melvin back when he was playing for the Continental Basketball Association’s Grand Rapids Hoops and was now a cosmetologist and single mom raising two other children, one with special needs. Her instinct was to let Devin go with his dad.

Booker’s move from a white Midwestern community to the Deep South of his father’s childhood was pivotal. He soaked up his dad’s lessons and earned the respect of his teammates. His play improved, but the transformation was something more. After a standout season at the University of Kentucky, Booker declared for the NBA draft.

He wasn’t your ordinary 18 year old. Booker — or Book, as he prefers to be called — was ready to lead. The Phoenix Suns grabbed the 6ʹ5ʹʹ guard in the first round of the 2015 draft. Book made his NBA debut two days shy of his 19th birthday.

Arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA for the past couple of years, Booker was more than a guy who could put up big numbers on a marginal team. He was someone who could transform a franchise. From the start, he made his impact known. The best scoring season by a Suns rookie in 20 years. Six 30-point games. An appearance in the NBA Three-Point Shootout. Comparisons to a young Kobe. Booker was becoming a sensation.

But here is where things get interesting. A lot of high-performing players on poor-performing teams ask to leave the market or be traded. But Booker didn’t. He demonstrated his commitment to the Suns organization, to Phoenix, and to the Arizona community at large.

“Time and time again, Devin says, I’m here for Phoenix, play for Phoenix, and he shows it on and off the court,” said Sarah Krahenbuhl, the executive director of Phoenix Suns Charities.

In 2019, Booker made a $2.5 million commitment to Phoenix Suns Charities, with $500,000 each year donated for five years. “Phoenix has become home for me and it’s important to give back to this community. I want to make a difference here,” he said.

Dubbed “Devin Booker Starting Five,” the charitable initiative grants $100,000 to five local nonprofits each season to improve the lives of underserved kids and families throughout Arizona. Booker’s soft spot is clearly kids and family, noting that helping kids is “all I want to do,” he said.

“I think he realizes that not all kids have the kind of support that his family has given to his basketball and to his success,” Krahenbuhl said.

Booker works with the Suns Charities board of directors to choose where the donations go. His first class — which included Special Olympics Arizona, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, UMOM New Day Centers, and Ability 360 — reflected values and causes close to the All-Star’s heart.

Booker’s younger half-sister, Mya, was born with a chromosomal abnormality known as 22q, or DiGeorge syndrome, which can cause mild to severe developmental and other disabilities. Seeing Mya overcome obstacles while maintaining a positive attitude has given Book unique perspective. “My sister is my biggest inspiration when it comes to philanthropy,” he said. “She faces challenges every day that motivate me in my own career and to support others.”

As a result, Booker’s charity comes naturally. He’s treated kids to holiday shopping sprees, pledged money during the pandemic and bought cameras and computers for five teens involved with the local nonprofit Lights Camera Discover so they could pursue their interest in journalism and graphic design. “My focus is to give kids in underserved, diverse communities a chance to succeed. Supporting organizations with impactful programs is the purpose of this fund, and if they can incorporate basketball as a way to make change, even better,” Booker said.

In 2020, Booker earned a distinction beyond the hardwood when he was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. Mary Davis, the CEO of Special Olympics International, cites Book’s background as a primary reason why. “People like Devin who have a sibling with intellectual disabilities possess inherent empathy for the population we serve. We are lucky to leverage his passion to inspire others around the world,” she said.

It’s no wonder so many kids are sporting #1 jerseys these days. Not only did Book lead the Suns through a thrilling run to the NBA Finals last year, he seems to be a player everyone can love.

“It’s much more than the money,” Krahenbuhl said about Booker and his work with Phoenix Suns Charities. “He’s so down to earth. He’s always like, ‘Let’s do more things,’ which is awesome.”

Booker loves living in Phoenix. “I have received so much support from this community since day one and am proud to be in the position to give back,” he said.

The NBA has taken note. Booker was named the winner of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the 2020-21 season. After a public voting period, an NBA panel picked Book because of his “exceptional community outreach in the greater Phoenix area.”

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that he is handsome and dates a supermodel. The Suns guard has a hefty social media following, livestreaming video games and traveling with his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. Architectural Digest recently did a feature on his stylish digs near the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, while Forbes spotlighted his knack for investing.

As baller as his life may seen, Booker plays it down. “Honestly, I’m a homebody in a lot of ways. I love spending time with my dog Haven or my teammates at my house and I have great views of the mountain,” he said.

Book has been blessed. But even though the 25 year old can now afford to collect classic kicks (his sneaker closet was featured in that AD story) and classic cars (including his favorite, the ’59 Impala ragtop he named Pretty Penny), family comes first.

“They’ve all moved here. His mom, his dad, his brother — they’re all here. I think that ties into why he’s so charitable, because of how he was raised,” Krahenbuhl said.

Indeed, Book’s brother Davon serves on the board of Phoenix Suns Charities and helps to represent Devin’s interest. “I love that my brother represents my community contribution,” Booker said. “Being able to give back is what we get most excited about as a family.”

And so, Book continues to carry some heavy weights lightly, leading his team, supporting his family, and giving to the community like the All-Star he was born to be. “It’s what makes me proud to use my platform, and one of the best things about being an NBA player,” he said.