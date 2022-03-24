Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

March 24, 2022

Fresh Start Gala Raises Over $2M in Support of Valley Women and Families

The stunning fashion models for the evening flank Co-Chair Michelle Kerrick, Honoree Amy Thurston & Co-Chair Leezie Kim

The Event: Gala 2022

The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Event Date: March 19, 2022

Location: The Phoenician

Founder’s Award Honoree: Amy Thurston

Co-Chairs: Michelle Kerrick & Leezie Kim

Dollars Raised: $2,000,000+

Fashion Presentation: Neiman Marcus

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Gala 2022 celebrated 30 years of Fresh Start transforming the lives of women and their families, by helping them build sustainable futures. Attendees were welcomed to a verdant garden setting for the cocktail reception, complete with models in floral-inspired couture and live music. The flower theme was beautifully continued in the ballroom with lush orchid centerpieces and a large fuchsia floral canopy covering the dance floor. 

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Sandy Magruder, Michelle Kerrick, Pat Petznick Wick & Mike Wick
Tanner Riordan, Lynsie Olsen & Kim McWaters
Laurie & Richard Swetonic
Erika Dickey, Abby & Kory Leadon & Tracey Lytle
Gala Guests Hit the Dance Floor
Pat Petznick Wick & Amy Thurston
Garden Reception Models in fashions by Robert Danes
2022 Gala Decor by White House Design Studio

