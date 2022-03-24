Fresh Start Gala Raises Over $2M in Support of Valley Women and Families
The Event: Gala 2022
The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
Event Date: March 19, 2022
Location: The Phoenician
Founder’s Award Honoree: Amy Thurston
Co-Chairs: Michelle Kerrick & Leezie Kim
Dollars Raised: $2,000,000+
Fashion Presentation: Neiman Marcus
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Gala 2022 celebrated 30 years of Fresh Start transforming the lives of women and their families, by helping them build sustainable futures. Attendees were welcomed to a verdant garden setting for the cocktail reception, complete with models in floral-inspired couture and live music. The flower theme was beautifully continued in the ballroom with lush orchid centerpieces and a large fuchsia floral canopy covering the dance floor.
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography