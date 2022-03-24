Fresh Start Gala Raises Over $2M in Support of Valley Women and Families

The Event: Gala 2022

The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Event Date: March 19, 2022

Location: The Phoenician

Founder’s Award Honoree: Amy Thurston

Co-Chairs: Michelle Kerrick & Leezie Kim

Dollars Raised: $2,000,000+

Fashion Presentation: Neiman Marcus

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Gala 2022 celebrated 30 years of Fresh Start transforming the lives of women and their families, by helping them build sustainable futures. Attendees were welcomed to a verdant garden setting for the cocktail reception, complete with models in floral-inspired couture and live music. The flower theme was beautifully continued in the ballroom with lush orchid centerpieces and a large fuchsia floral canopy covering the dance floor.

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Sandy Magruder, Michelle Kerrick, Pat Petznick Wick & Mike Wick

Tanner Riordan, Lynsie Olsen & Kim McWaters

Laurie & Richard Swetonic

Erika Dickey, Abby & Kory Leadon & Tracey Lytle

Gala Guests Hit the Dance Floor

Pat Petznick Wick & Amy Thurston

Garden Reception Models in fashions by Robert Danes