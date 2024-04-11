Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Heather Allen is the president & CEO of Helping Animals Live On (HALO) Animal Rescue

7:30 A.M. >> PUPPY LOVE

Veterinary medicine is my love. My little piece is being a doggy doula. I foster about 150 moms and babies per year in my backyard casita, so my day usually begins and ends with cleaning and taking care of them. I do this by myself seven days a week, including three to four loads of laundry a day, depending on how dirty they are!

10 A.M. >> THE HALO EFFECT

My mother and I started HALO 30 years ago. My position has morphed to where I oversee all the financial and operational aspects of the business. I take care of all emails that come in and direct them to the appropriate area. This keeps me grounded and focused on the community’s needs and why they come to HALO. I make sure we provide excellent customer service by addressing any concerns because, at the end of the day, we’re here because we love animals. You’re not here for 30 years if you are not providing excellent care to your community. Fundraising is a large part of my job. I spend a lot of my time writing, including copy for our direct mail pieces, our newsletter and thank you notes to our donors so they know how much they’re appreciated.

11:30 A.M. >> A HISTORY OF PARTNERSHIP

HALO shared space with Maricopa County Animal Care & Control from 2013 to 2017. During that time, we helped them increase their life-saving rate from 55 percent to 85 percent by changing the standards of care for the animals and establishing new protocols. When this partnership ended, we moved into our own location, where we take in 3,000 to 4,000 dogs and cats a year. This move gave us the opportunity to expand and be a valuable partner to other organizations by accepting large volumes of their animals because there are too many in that area, and the animals are at risk for euthanasia. I forge relationships and communicate with partner shelters locally as well as in New Mexico, California and Mexico.

1:15 P.M. >> COMMUNITY FOCUSED

It has gotten harder for animal welfare in Arizona and across the country. There were 10 years where things were horrible, and we created strategies to save more lives, such as bottle-feeding programs and trap-neuter-return programs for cats that weren’t adoptable. The economy taking a turn for the worse over the last two years impacts the animal population. People have to move in with family or downsize from a house to an apartment where pets are not allowed, or there are breed or size restrictions. This, coupled with the usual life events of a family member who passes away and doesn’t have a plan in place for their animals, has left families scrambling. It takes longer for animals in our care to get adopted, which means that we cannot save as many because they stay in our care longer. HALO is focusing a little less on taking animals from our partner shelters and accepting more animals from the public due to an increased community need.