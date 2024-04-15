Visit Scott Foust

April 15, 2024

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Elevated accessories for our animal friends

Hamster House | starting at $36

Etsy

etsy.com

Leather Pet Collar | starting at $79

Pottery Barn, several Valley locations

potterybarn.com

Personalized Metal Chicken Coop Sign | starting at $39

Callie

callie.com

Bird Tire | starting at $5.83

Planet Pleasures

planetpleasures.com

Reddy Bandana for Cats | $9.99

Petco, several Valley locations

petco.com

Top Fin Stone & Coral Aquarium Ornament | $59.99

Petsmart, several Valley locations

petsmart.com

Worthy Dog Party Crown | starting at $17.75

Target, several Valley locations

target.com

Mini Vogue Headcollar & Lead Rope | $42.95

LeMieux

lemieux.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
