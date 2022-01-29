Cover Story: Arizona Woman of the Century

Stories from Sandra Day O’Connor’s remarkable life

Sandra Day O’Connor’s life has been filled with unforgettable moments. In honor of the recent 40th anniversary of her becoming the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice, we offer glimpses of this Arizona icon’s life by way of historical facts and personal recollections from colleagues and friends.

Ranch Life

Sandra Day grew up on the Lazy B, a 198,000-acre cattle ranch near Duncan, Ariz. The ranch’s remote location instilled pragmatic independence. From girlhood, Sandra could shoot a rifle, change a tire, and ride a horse with the best of them.

To “The Farm”

Sandra’s father, Harry Alfred Day, gave up his dream of attending Stanford University to run the family ranch. So when the time came for Sandra to go to college — after graduating high school in El Paso, Texas, at just 16 — she applied only to Stanford. She loved it; and earned her B.A. in economics, followed by a law degree in 1952.

Several Suitors

While at Stanford, Sandra received four marriage proposals — including one from future Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Ultimately, she married John Jay O’Connor III at her family’s ranch six months after her graduation.

Not Hiring

Despite her diploma, O’Connor had trouble getting hired as an attorney because of her gender. Her solution was to work for free, offering to sit with the secretary if she would welcome her. After a few months volunteering, she got a job as a deputy county attorney in San Mateo, Calif.

Married Life

When John was drafted, O’Connor accompanied him to Germany to work as a civilian attorney for the Army. After three years, they returned to the U.S. and settled in Paradise Valley, where they had three sons, Scott, Brian and Jay. After Brian was born, O’Connor took a five-year break from the law.

Community Minded

O’Connor volunteered for several organizations, including the Maricopa County Young Republicans, and was president of the Junior League of Phoenix. She also served on the 1964 presidential campaign for Arizona Sen. Barry M. Goldwater.

Breaking Barriers

After returning to law, O’Connor worked as assistant attorney general of Arizona. In 1969, the governor of Arizona appointed O’Connor to fill a vacancy in the state senate. She won an election for the seat the next year, and in 1973 became the first woman to be the Senate Majority Leader of Arizona — or any state.

Good at Everything

Outdoorsy, attractive and good at sports, O’Connor was skillful at everything she tried. She cooked every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and exuded natural authority.

Consensus Builder

A proponent of collegiality, O’Connor was known for hosting dinners for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, inviting whoever was working on a particular piece of legislation to her house for Mexican food and beers on the patio so they could work amiably together. And she didn’t just host the dinner — she often cooked it.

To the Judiciary

Having earned a reputation as a skilled negotiator, O’Connor left the Senate after two terms. In 1975, she moved to her first position in the judiciary after winning an election for a seat to the Maricopa County Superior Court, where she worked until she was promoted to the Arizona State Court of Appeals.

Making History

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan kept a campaign promise to appoint the first woman to the Supreme Court by nominating O’Connor. She learned of her nomination just a day before it was announced.

The First

O’Connor felt a duty to show that women could do the job of Justice, and jumped into the job despite practical concerns, including no women’s restroom near the Courtroom. After a dozen years, she was joined on the Court by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she happily welcomed.

Power Couple

Sporty, good-looking, great at cocktail parties, the O’Connors were active in the Washington, D.C. social scene. But at the end of the evening, she and John would go home and work late into the night to finish the day’s work.

A Lasting Legacy

Over the nearly 25 years she held a seat on the nation’s highest court, O’Connor became known for being a majority builder, but also for being a swing vote in divisive cases. She developed a reputation for independent, fact-based thinking and legal analysis and focused on the real-world impacts of Court decisions.

Personal Challenges

O’Connor faced personal challenges in the public eye. She underwent surgery and treatment for breast cancer and later cared for John, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Ally to Women

O’Connor’s legacy extends to helping and inspiring women around the world, a role that she welcomed. Throughout her career, she worked to remove barriers to women’s progress and achievement. During her time on the Court, many publications ranked O’Connor as one of the most powerful women in the world.

Moving On

O’Connor retired from the Court in 2006 to care for John. They moved back to Phoenix, and she continued to hear cases in federal district courts and courts of appeals as a part-time visiting judge. In 2009, O’Connor was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom. John died later that year.

Brick by Brick

When O’Connor learned that a new owner planned to demolish the adobe home she and John had built on Denton Lane in Paradise Valley, friends formed a nonprofit to preserve the house. Each brick was dismantled, numbered, moved and reassembled in Tempe’s Papago Park. Named O’Connor House after that, the three-bedroom home is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Institute

Concerned about the lack of knowledge young Americans have about how the government works, O’Connor founded the nonprofit, nonpartisan Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy in 2009.

A Civic Vision

Dedicated to promoting civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education, the O’Connor Institute strives to create a nation where important policy decisions are made through critical analysis of facts and informed participation of all citizens. The O’Connor Institute is designed to be a place where respectful listening and a higher level of dialogue can occur.

Stepping Back

In 2018, O’Connor announced that she would be stepping away from public life. Diagnosed with early-stage dementia, she now lives in an assisted living facility, where she still sees family and friends. She will turn 92 this March.

Pandemic Pivots

When COVID-19 made in-person programs impossible, the Institute launched O’Connor U, a multigenerational online platform. Today, O’Connor U registrants from all 50 states and 26 countries around the world hear authors, educators and leaders address the most pressing topics of the day.

Going Forward

A living legend, Sandra Day O’Connor is regarded as a pioneer for being the first woman nominated and, subsequently, the first woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, her legacy extends far beyond that. The quintessential ambassador for the West, she continues to inspire a new generation today.

Preserving a Legacy, Advancing Democracy

In addition to preserving Sandra Day O’Connor’s legacy, the Institute continues the never-ending work of forming

“a more perfect Union.” Its educational programs — from the Emerging Leaders Network and Distinguished Speakers Series to the annual History Dinner, Legacy Luncheon, and Issues & Answers Forums — provide a nonpartisan forum for learning and discussing timely issues facing the nation. To learn more, go to oconnorinstitute.org.