2022 Barrow Grand Ball Raises $10.4M, Supports Diabetes Research
The Cause: The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation
Event Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Co-Chairs: Jacquie Dorrance & Katie Mueller
Dollars Raised: $10.4 million
Special Project Funded: For 2022, the Grand Ball committee selected the innovative research of Zaman Mirzadeh, MD, PhD, a researcher and neurosurgeon at Barrow, as its project. Dr. Mirzadeh is investigating brain-based approaches to controlling blood sugar that have the potential to pave the way for new, groundbreaking therapies for those battling type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Notable Fact: To date, the Women’s Board has raised more than $93 million to support the research of the world’s leading physicians, scientists, and clinicians at Barrow.
Photos courtesy of Barrow Neurological Foundation