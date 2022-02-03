2022 Barrow Grand Ball Raises $10.4M, Supports Diabetes Research

The Cause: The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation

Event Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Co-Chairs: Jacquie Dorrance & Katie Mueller

Dollars Raised: $10.4 million

Special Project Funded: For 2022, the Grand Ball committee selected the innovative research of Zaman Mirzadeh, MD, PhD, a researcher and neurosurgeon at Barrow, as its project. Dr. Mirzadeh is investigating brain-based approaches to controlling blood sugar that have the potential to pave the way for new, groundbreaking therapies for those battling type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Notable Fact: To date, the Women’s Board has raised more than $93 million to support the research of the world’s leading physicians, scientists, and clinicians at Barrow.

Photos courtesy of Barrow Neurological Foundation

David & Melissa Mullard, Nate Nathan with Carrie & Brian Hall

Dr. Robert & Nancy Spetzler

Mick Wick, Pat Petznick Wick & Dr. Michael Lawton

Sandy Magruder with George & Dyan Getz

Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance

Amy & Andrew Cohn

Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Jo & David Van Denburgh

Dr. Francisco Ponce with Jean & Curt Feuer

Grand Ball Co-Chair Katie Mueller, Dr. Zaman Mirzadeh & Co-Chair Jacquie Dorrance

Dr. Michael Lawton, Stevie Eller & Dr. Zaman Mirzadeh

The stunning “Cactus Blossom” dessert