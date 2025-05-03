Where the Mediterranean Meets the Wild West

BY Shoshana Leon

Feta Cowboy Rides into Tempe

What happens when the Mediterranean meets the Southwest? At Feta Cowboy, the result is a flavorful fusion of brisket, birria, shawarma and spice — served up fast, fresh and affordably.

Behind the concept is the team responsible for Pita Jungle, the beloved Arizona-based restaurant that’s been serving healthy Mediterranean fare since 1994. Founded by three ASU students, Pita Jungle helped redefine casual dining in the Valley — and now, with Feta Cowboy, they’re doing it again with a Southwestern twist.

At Feta Cowboy, diners can build their own bowl, pita or burrito, or order signature menu items like a brisket kimchi bowl, chicken shawarma pita or spicy cauliflower burrito.

“Just like Pita Jungle, everything at Feta Cowboy is super fresh and healthy,” said Bassel Osmani, co-founder of Pita Jungle and Feta Cowboy. “We offer a variety of protein and produce options, and make all of our own sauces from harissa to salsa roja. Our dishes are colorful and vibrant, featuring Mediterranean items like hummus and shawarma, as well as Southwestern items like brisket and birria.”

Feta Cowboy is open daily for lunch and dinner and offers a welcoming dining room and spacious patio. “We offer ample seating, wine, beer and music so people can relax and enjoy their food.”

Pita Jungle is extremely well known with more than 20 locations throughout the state. “As Phoenix grew, Pita Jungle grew organically to reach different areas of the Valley,” Osmani said. “Over the past several years, we’ve experienced a culture shift with more people wanting to eat better and change their lifestyle to be healthier. More restaurants are offering healthy options, but people know us and our food.”

Feta Cowboy has received raves in its first few months. “Some people come to Feta Cowboy because they like Pita Jungle,” Osmani said. “Other people have discovered it in the neighborhood and want to support local business, which is similar to how we built Pita Jungle near the Arizona State University campus. Tempe means a lot to me, and I’m happy we started Feta Cowboy there.”

To learn more, visit FetaCowboy.com.