Not Just Courtside — Inside Access

BY Shoshana Leon

The Ra Ra Room offers a luxe private hideaway at PHX Arena

In late 2024, The Ra Ra Room opened at PHX Arena in downtown Phoenix, marking the first members-only private dining club within a sports and entertainment venue. The $20 million collaboration between Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia and the team at Major Food Group mixes high-end hospitality with game-night exclusivity.

“There’s nothing quite like The Ra Ra Room in Phoenix,” said general manager Jared LoPriore. “We are focused on amazing service from the moment members pull up curbside and enter the Gatsby-era dining room.”

The Ra Ra Room brings elements of Major Food Group concepts to Phoenix. One of the most popular dishes is the spicy rigatoni from their Carbone restaurant, which has locations in New York City, Dallas, Miami,

Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

The menu showcases a raw bar with caviar toast, oysters and yellowtail ceviche, and appetizers including crab cakes and Wagyu beef tartare. Entrées include a dry-aged tomahawk, veal parmesan and grilled branzino. The dessert menu features beignets with dipping sauces, chocolate fudge cake with coconut whipped cream and ice cream sundae service.

Dining at The Ra Ra Room requires membership, and members can bring guests to experience the restaurant. (A membership for two individuals is priced at $15,000 annually.) “Membership allows us to provide an exclusive and familiar experience for our guests,” LoPriore said. “Servers get to know the members and what they like and want. In the time we’ve been open, great relationships are developing between guests and staff, and our membership is growing.”

The Ra Ra Room is open every Thursday through Saturday, regardless of events, and during every Suns home game, select Mercury games and concerts.

“In hospitality, you never miss an opportunity to impress your guests,” LoPriore said. “Even if they’ve been to the restaurant several times, there’s always something you can do to take the experience further.”

For more information, visit therararoom.com.