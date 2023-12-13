Warm Up to Winter Food and Beverage Festivals

It’s not too early to start thinking about plans for 2024. Once the holiday season is over, there are a variety of culinary events and festivals to fill the calendar.

Festivin

Wrigley Mansion, Phoenix

January 11–14

A celebration of wine, food and education features dinners, seminars, demonstrations and a grand tasting with a portion of proceeds benefiting Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue. Dinners include Unplugged and Uncorked, combining wine and music and an exclusive Louis XIII dinner. Seminars include a Champagne and caviar pairing experience, masterclass in blending, a blind tasting and more. Festivin concludes with a grand tasting with over 150 wines, food stations, entertainment and puppies from Almost There.

Arizona Wine Festival

Heritage Square, Downtown Phoenix

January 27–28

The event includes 20 Arizona wineries along with various vendors, food trucks, local beer and entertainment. Tickets start at $30 with advance purchase. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.

A Taste of AZ Food and Drink Festival

January 27

Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

This new festival offers samples from award-winning restaurants, bars and beverage producers, including The VIG, The Italian Daughter, Merkin Vineyards, Pigtails, Cider Corps and more. The event also includes live music and demonstrations. General admission tickets are $79 and VIP tickets are $109, which include early admission and VIP lounge access.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

February 16–19

This annual event showcases mixology talent with events like Cocktail Carnival, an immersive celebration of libations and entertainment; Top Bars, featuring pop-up versions of renowned bars from across the state, country and globe; and the Last Slinger Standing bartending competition.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

February 17

Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, the state’s longest-running beer festival offers samples of beer, cider and mead from more than 100 breweries around the country, as well as live entertainment, food trucks and more. General admission tickets are $70 and VIP tickets are $90 and include early entry and access to a pre-event party.

Devour Culinary Classic

February 24–25

Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

The 15th annual event brings together Local First Arizona, Desert Botanical Garden and Southern Arizona Arts and Culture Alliance for a culinary festival featuring more than 70 of Arizona’s best chefs, sommeliers and purveyors. General admission tickets are $150 per day and early entry tickets are $225 per day.