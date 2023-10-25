Spooky Cocktails

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, Old Town Scottsdale

Available throughout October, the Vampire is a pistachio ice cream milkshake topped with a stake-in-the-heart raspberry and pistachio pie, cranberry juice blood bag, vampire teeth gummies, pistachio bat and coffin cookies, and a raspberry sauce syringe. Swap the cranberry juice blood bag for the Vampire’s Delight with Plantation Isle of Fiji rum, cognac, orange liqueur and pomegranate. One dollar from each shake sold will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona.