Quick Bites: Local Restaurants Offer Hanukkah Favorites

Referred to as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday known for gifts, the game of dreidel, lighting candles on the menorah for eight nights, and fried food. Hanukkah takes place close to Christmas, but dates fluctuate year to year in accordance with the Hebrew calendar. This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Nov. 28.

Hanukkah celebrates the Jews’ defeat of their oppressors and the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago. The miracle of Hanukkah and why the holiday lasts for eight nights is that a vial of oil that was supposed to light the temple for one night lasted for eight. Because the oil is an integral part of the story, fried foods are associated with the holiday.

The most popular fried foods eaten on Hanukkah are potato pancakes called latkes and jelly donuts called sufganiyot. Several local restaurants offer Hanukkah foods and other Jewish delicacies to celebrate the holiday.

Chompie’s, with several Valley locations, offers Hanukkah family feasts to go (advance ordering required) for eight people, including matzo ball soup, choice of turkey, chicken or brisket, latkes and dessert, as well as several a la carte options and Hanukkah cookies.

Miracle Mile Deli, located at 16th Street and Campbell in Phoenix, has a Hanukkah menu with individual meals, a la carte items and family dinners with matzo ball soup, brisket, turkey, potato latkes and rye bread, as well as sufganiyot by the dozen (advance ordering required).

Zabari Kitchen in North Scottsdale offers latkes and sufganiyot (vegan option available).