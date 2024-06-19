New Valley Speakeasies

Wander Speakeasy at Chateau Luxe, North Phoenix

“I think what people like about speakeasies is the mystery that comes with them,” said Austin Cahill, general manager of Wander Speakeasy, which opened in March at Chateau Luxe, an event venue in North Phoenix. “One of the reasons we opened Wander is our love for hospitality and wanting to be able to provide that to the public, not just limiting that high level of service to special events.”

The cocktail menu highlights bold flavors inspired by the regions where the Wonders of the World are located. The Globe cocktail is made with Japanese, Indian and Canadian whiskeys. The Kyoto cocktail features cucumber, toasted sushi rice and cardamom.

The food menu offers small plates and shareable items made with fresh local ingredients that capture the same globally inspired flavors found on the cocktail menu.

wanderspeakeasy.com

Photo courtesy of Wander Speakeasy