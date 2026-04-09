HonorHealth Foundation’s Gatsby-themed Honor Ball Highlights Community Excellence

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-chairs Andrea Robertson and Justine Hurry & Jared A. Langkilde

HonorHealth Foundation held its annual Honor Ball on February 28th at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” The event brought together the HonorHealth Foundation community of donors and doctors for a spectacular evening, funding the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment.”

Co-Chairs: Andrea Robertson & Justine Hurry

Crown Jewel Sponsors: Ina & Murray Manaster

Honorees: Dr. Christina Reuss & Dr. Christopher Biggs, Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award

Dollars Raised: > $3M

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: With the Arizona Biltmore draped in Roaring 20’s theming, the Honor Ball brought the era to life. The event honored top HonorHealth Foundation donors Ina & Murray Manaster for their lasting contribution to the healthcare community. Dr. Christina Reuss and Dr. Christopher Biggs were celebrated with the “Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award,” honoring “physicianswho exemplify the spirit of generosity, leadership and advocacy in support of our patients and community.” A live performance by The Hamptons Band punctuated the evening’s festivities and created a spirited atmosphere for equally spirited guests. Funds from the ball are supporting the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment,” funding further healthcare research and technological advancements for the community.

Photos courtesy of the HonorHealth Foundation.

Murray and Ina Manaster

Co-chairs Justine Hurry & Andrea Robertson

Nancy & Scott Robertson

Libby & Joel Cohen

Bill & Beth Dougherty

Sandy & Frank Trznadel

Dee Dee Vechionne & Missi Harrington

Murray & Ina Manaster, Christine & David Watson

Susan Emerson, David & Louise Zirretta

Susan Emerson & Louise Zirretta

Greg & Tracey Hemstreet

Jim & Catherine Tuton

Chad Rohlfs, Teresa & Ralph Yanello

Mary & Don Opila

Laurie Florkiewicz

Andrea Robertson

Larry & Penny Gunning

Priscilla & Michael Nicholas

David Watson, Sandy Trznadel & Jim Tuton

Ina Manaster & Penny Gunning





































