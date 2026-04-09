HonorHealth Foundation’s Gatsby-themed Honor Ball Highlights Community Excellence
HonorHealth Foundation held its annual Honor Ball on February 28th at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” The event brought together the HonorHealth Foundation community of donors and doctors for a spectacular evening, funding the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment.”
Co-Chairs: Andrea Robertson & Justine Hurry
Crown Jewel Sponsors: Ina & Murray Manaster
Honorees: Dr. Christina Reuss & Dr. Christopher Biggs, Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award
Dollars Raised: > $3M
Entertainment: The Hamptons Band
Notable Moments: With the Arizona Biltmore draped in Roaring 20’s theming, the Honor Ball brought the era to life. The event honored top HonorHealth Foundation donors Ina & Murray Manaster for their lasting contribution to the healthcare community. Dr. Christina Reuss and Dr. Christopher Biggs were celebrated with the “Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award,” honoring “physicianswho exemplify the spirit of generosity, leadership and advocacy in support of our patients and community.” A live performance by The Hamptons Band punctuated the evening’s festivities and created a spirited atmosphere for equally spirited guests. Funds from the ball are supporting the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment,” funding further healthcare research and technological advancements for the community.
Photos courtesy of the HonorHealth Foundation.