| April 09, 2026

HonorHealth Foundation’s Gatsby-themed Honor Ball Highlights Community Excellence

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-chairs Andrea Robertson and Justine Hurry & Jared A. Langkilde

HonorHealth Foundation held its annual Honor Ball on February 28th at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” The event brought together the HonorHealth Foundation community of donors and doctors for a spectacular evening, funding the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment.”

Co-Chairs: Andrea Robertson & Justine Hurry

Crown Jewel Sponsors: Ina & Murray Manaster

Honorees: Dr. Christina Reuss & Dr. Christopher Biggs, Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award

Dollars Raised: > $3M

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: With the Arizona Biltmore draped in Roaring 20’s theming, the Honor Ball brought the era to life. The event honored top HonorHealth Foundation donors Ina & Murray Manaster for their lasting contribution to the healthcare community. Dr. Christina Reuss and Dr. Christopher Biggs were celebrated with the “Advancing Philanthropy Physician Award,” honoring “physicianswho exemplify the spirit of generosity, leadership and advocacy in support of our patients and community.” A live performance by The Hamptons Band punctuated the evening’s festivities and created a spirited atmosphere for equally spirited guests. Funds from the ball are supporting the “HonorHealth Innovation Endowment,” funding further healthcare research and technological advancements for the community.

Photos courtesy of the HonorHealth Foundation.

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Frontdoors Media
Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.