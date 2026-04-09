Style Chronicles

BY Zenobia Mertel

What three Valley tastemakers are wearing now

In the fashion world, trends spin at breakneck speed. Finding the balance between pieces that feel current yet classic — while withstanding more than a single season of wear — is not for the faint of heart. If you’ve wondered, “Are we cuffing jeans again? Is quiet luxury still a thing? When did scarves ever go out?” you’re not alone.

We asked three Valley professionals known for that certain je ne sais quoi how they maintain a consistently fabulous wardrobe. The trio shares tips for pulling together looks, surviving fashion’s constant plot twists, and why expressing yourself is always in style.

Kelly Rickard

Arcadia Sample Sale

@arcadiasamplesale

DESCRIBE YOUR STYLE

My day-to-day life is pretty relaxed. I love band tees, Anine Bing, jeans and sneakers or flat sandals. No matter how casual I am, I always try to elevate my look with a designer bag and shoes.

WHAT’S “IN” RIGHT NOW?

The brooch (and the more, the better!), low-rise denim and maximalism: bold colors and oversized statement jewelry.

ARTICLE OF CLOTHING YOU WISH WOULD COME BACK

Call me crazy, but I would love to see skinny jeans come back. Maybe not skinny, but definitely a slimmer leg. I know my husband would also love to see this again!

NEVER-AGAIN TREND

The sloppy, pajama-as-outfits we see on the younger generation. Baggy sweatpants and tees that reach down to the knees look dirty, lazy and unpolished.

CLOSET “MUST-HAVE”

Classic investment pieces are always a smart idea. Whether it’s a nice handbag, jeans you spend up on or designer shoes, you feel better wearing them, wear them more often, and they last for years. Avoiding fast fashion means you can create a capsule closet that will always be in style.

Bobb Cooper

Former Billie Jo & Judd Herberger executive producer of Valley Youth Theatre

FASHION INSPIRATION

My lovely and talented designer wife, Karol. We have been together for 36 years, and she is the magic behind my look.

MORNING ROUTINE

When I wake up, I get a sense of my inspiration for the day. I take my mood into the closet and decide what to pull together, right down to my socks and shoes.

SIGNATURE LOOK

I am known for my love of rhinestones! Especially my crystal-embellished Vans. Karol is the genius behind them. My black-and-white pair took 24 hours of hand-done work, and the cheetah-print pair took her 33 hours.

WHAT’S “IN” FOR 2026?

Comfort and self-expression. Bright colors, bold patterns and an adventure into bold choices that accentuate a look.

NEVER-AGAIN TREND

I am not a fan of some of the ’70s styles. Bell-bottom jeans never need to return to my closet!

STYLE ADVICE

You be YOU! If it makes you feel good and helps express you, wear it well. Be unique. Also, find someone (or marry someone) who can help you execute your vision.

Anita Lang

Principal designer & CEO of IMI Design Studio

imidesignstudio.com

DESCRIBE YOUR STYLE

Femininely powerful and unapologetically me.

FASHION INSPIRATION

As a design creative, everything is a source of inspo — from architecture and art to nature’s palettes and textures.

DESIGNER INFLUENCE

I love Alexander McQueen for his play between the grotesque and the beautiful, Rick Owens for his powerful architectural silhouettes, and Tom Ford for his sexy elegance and impeccable quality. We also have Chloé’s creative director, Chemena Kamali, doing feminine, sexy and powerful all at the same time.

2026 TRENDS

The “naked” trend — sheer, skin-baring silhouettes — when done with sophistication, is daring. I also love a good buccaneer boot; I have more than any girl should.

NEVER-AGAIN TREND

Overdone logos are a big “no” for me.

CLOSET MUST-HAVE

A great moto jacket. It’s a staple that adds an edge to any outfit. My favorite is a peplumed Alexander McQueen, which never disappoints.

STYLE ADVICE

Be yourself, take chances — I promise you, you will light up a room being the best version of yourself!