Gesher Disability Resources’ Annual Luncheon Brings Together Community
Gesher Disability Resources hosted its annual community luncheon on February 20th at the Social Hall at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The event celebrated the organization’s accomplishments and brought attention to Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month.
The luncheon featured personal perspectives of individuals and families who have benefitted from Gesher’s support. Comedian Pamela Rae Schuller was the featured presenter, and she spoke about her experience as a Jewish comedian living with Tourette’s Syndrome.
The organization aims to create “environments where individuals of all abilities can participate fully in Jewish life.” Through residential accommodations, education, and support, Gesher creates a lasting impact for those it serves.
Photos courtesy of Sara Waterman Photography.