Gesher Disability Resources’ Annual Luncheon Brings Together Community

BY Frontdoors Media

Cindy Lubin, Dr. Robin Blitz & Amy Hummell

Gesher Disability Resources hosted its annual community luncheon on February 20th at the Social Hall at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The event celebrated the organization’s accomplishments and brought attention to Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month.

The luncheon featured personal perspectives of individuals and families who have benefitted from Gesher’s support. Comedian Pamela Rae Schuller was the featured presenter, and she spoke about her experience as a Jewish comedian living with Tourette’s Syndrome.

The organization aims to create “environments where individuals of all abilities can participate fully in Jewish life.” Through residential accommodations, education, and support, Gesher creates a lasting impact for those it serves.

Photos courtesy of Sara Waterman Photography.

Michael Marion & Dana Marion

Rabbi Martin Scharf & Merle Salus-Herbig

Bonni & Melody Schwartz

Alan & Randi Jablin

Gary Shapiro & Amy Hummell

Stacy Rosenthal

Pamela Rae Schuller

Brandon Perlow

Salvador Hernandez

Becca Hornstein & Richard Lustiger

Carolyn Cesario, Elizabeth Leonard & Sandi Katz

Melody Schwartz & Elisa Snader

Debbie Blyn

Richard Lustiger & Ed Katz

Esther Angelus

Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin

Jo Kaitz































