Cheers to the Chairs! 2026 Spring Issue
Big Night Out
DATE: March 20, 2026
BENEFITING: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Arizona
CO-CHAIRS: Desirae Outcalt & Archie Bradley
LOCATION: Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Fresh Start Gala
DATE: March 21, 2026
BENEFITING: Fresh Start Foundation
CO-CHAIRS: Kathy Munson & Carrie Hall
LOCATION: The Phoenician
Blueprints & Blue Jeans
DATE: March 26, 2026
BENEFITING: Habitat for Humanity
CO-CHAIRS: Evelyn Jung & Anne Rickard
LOCATION: Arizona Biltmore
Brophy Fashion Show
DATE: March 27, 2026
BENEFITING: Brophy Financial Aid Fund
CO-CHAIRS: Andrea Tumialan and Ashley Staples
LOCATION: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Beach Ball
DATE: March 28, 2026
BENEFITING: Phoenix Children’s Foundation
CO-CHAIRS: Stephanie Sandell & Leah Mondlick
LOCATION: Arizona Biltmore Spire Bar
Wish Ball
DATE: March 28, 2026
BENEFITING: Make-A-Wish Arizona
CO-CHAIRS: Lee Courtney & Audrey Alfano
LOCATION: JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn
pARTy in the Garden Gala
DATE: April 10, 2026
BENEFITING: Phoenix Art Museum
CO-CHAIRS: Catherine & Jim Tuton, and Matthew Boland & Christopher Greulich
LOCATION: Phoenix Art Museum
Board of Visitors Charity Ball
DATE: April 11, 2026
BENEFITING: Board of Visitors Grant Recipients
CHAIR: Natalie Meszaros
LOCATION: JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn