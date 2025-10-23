Spooky Sips for Halloween Fun

BY Shoshana Leon

Restaurants and bars around the Valley are getting into the Halloween spirit by offering spooky cocktails and holiday fun.

Black Lagoon at Sunny’s Lounge, Phoenix

The cult-favorite Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up is available in 38 cities with festive cocktails and immersive décor. This year’s lineup includes cocktails such as Griselda’s Revenge, a tropical, herbaceous cooler with gin, white vermouth, tarragon, lemon, and Thai spice bitters.

Curse of Camelback at The Phoenician, Scottsdale

From October 30 to November 2, The Phoenician is celebrating with creepy culinary events, including an eerie afternoon tea, a Wicked Affair Halloween party, mixology classes, and wine, beer, and spirit tastings. The resort’s J&G Steakhouse is offering the Crimson Curse cocktail, designed to complement the restaurant’s classic steakhouse fare with vodka, cherry liqueur, cherry juice, ginger syrup, and bitters, topped with ginger beer and garnished with a cherry eyeball.

Highway to Hell at The Hot Chick, Old Town Scottsdale

The Highway to Hell Halloween takeover runs all October with Halloween-inspired cocktails and décor, leading up to the main event on Halloween night when live fire dancers will take the stage. Spooky cocktails include the Black Widow with tequila, blackberry puree, agave nectar, lime juice, and Red Bull Blue Edition.

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, Scottsdale

October kicks off a rotating menu of drinks with themed creations each month through December. Halloween-inspired cocktails include the Hocus Pocus mimosa flight and the El Diablo Margarita, a devilish twist on the classic with tequila, orange juice, orange liqueur, spicy bitters, agave nectar, and a red wine float.



The Pemberton, Downtown Phoenix

This unique space offers a candy corn margarita with tequila, house-made candy corn elixir, and fresh lime. The venue is hosting a Halloween séance dinner on October 30 and Halloween Ball on October 31.



Marcellino Ristorante, Old Town Scottsdale

The Malocchio (Italian for “evil eye”) is an after-dinner treat with chilled Kahlua and black sambuca shaken and served in a red sugar-rimmed martini glass topped with fresh whipped cream and two candy eyes.

Whether you’re after a spine-chilling soirée or a wickedly good drink, the Valley has no shortage of haunts to satisfy your spooky spirit. From eerie elixirs to haunted happenings, these festive spots serve up Halloween experiences, one sip at a time.