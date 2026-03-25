A Day With Kim Covington

BY Julie Coleman

Vice president of strategic partnerships at Arizona Community Foundation

6:30 A.M. >> CARE OF OTHERS AND SELF

When I wake depends on how late I was working the night before. Our Goldendoodle, Maggie, wakes me if I am not up in time. She has so much energy that she gets walked twice a day.

We live in the West Valley and have this huge desert with mountains near our house. I take Maggie walking while I reflect, meditate and pray. This is my morning ritual. It’s a long walk, so I will often call my mom. My dad passed away about a year ago, so I constantly check in with her. When I get back home, I do strength training on my Peloton.

10 A.M. >> FOCUS AND RESPONSIVENESS

ACF does not have much discretionary funding, so it’s important that I raise money to support our 10 giving circles and our three focus areas — education (including workforce development, post-secondary and early childhood education), environment, and housing (including prevention, affordable housing and workforce housing). We’re in a crisis situation regarding housing, so we are collaborating with donors and partners to close urgent gaps through the Thriving Arizona Fund.

Our Funders Collaborative is a critical homeless prevention initiative that convenes funders from across Arizona to meet, talk about the need and share data. The Governor’s Office provides information on the gaps so we can work to solve them.

We know families are on the brink. They are just one paycheck or utility payment away from not being able to support their families. I’m scrambling to partner with corporations, foundations and donors who can support the fund and help people stay in their homes. Most families need just a little to get them over the hump.

“I am blessed to be surrounded by like-minded people who are ‘in it to win it’ every day,” Covington said of the ACF team, shown here.

11:15 A.M. >> ALL IN

I tell stories to show what needs to be done to help all communities thrive. I cry a lot because it breaks my heart. Everyone wants to support their families, but salaries are not keeping up. Families are spending 30 to 40 percent of what they earn on rent. There is this constant struggle, and it breaks your heart because they’re trying.

One organization alone cannot meet these needs. We all have to pitch in to help. And when you do that, it improves the economy. If one group is left out, it makes it more difficult for our economy to thrive. You have to bring everyone along.

Covington being honored as a ‘Friend of Community’ by the Phoenix Indian Center.

12:30 P.M. >> STORYTELLER AT HEART

My jam is storytelling. I love people and the community. I love identifying a need, finding a solution for the need and sharing that story. Since I was 18 years old, I’ve been a storyteller and connected with the community, meeting them where they are in an authentic way. This is my legacy.

1:15 P.M. >> COMMUNITY CONDUIT

I am constantly in meetings, which includes travel. It’s important to travel to see and learn about the communities we’re serving. This is what separates us from traditional financial institutions. I’m getting ready to go on the road so ACF can expand our philanthropy in the growing West Valley. A donor is even taking me on a tour to help me learn the region’s nuances. These are beautiful relationships, and our donors are sweet and generous. Everybody wants to pitch in and help the way they can. It’s been a blessing for me to be a conduit for giving. It is such gratifying work.

Whether she is representing Arizona’s economic interests with the Arizona Commerce Authority at SEMICON Taiwan (above) or commanding a stage as an emcee (below) Kim Covington embodies the heart of the Arizona Community Foundation.

2:30 P.M. >> ARIZONA’S BEDROCK

I work a hybrid schedule and connect with my team members face-to-face at least two days a week. It’s important that we not only collaborate externally, but also internally. I work hand-in-hand with our marketing and

communications team because that is my strength. Strategic partnerships are not just about raising money but also about working with that team to tell our stories more effectively.

ACF is a stabilizer, and we’re in it for the long haul. The organization is almost 50 years old, and we will be here long after everyone’s gone because we have generous donors who are building endowments.

You can count on us. That is not being boastful — it is who we are. It is our commitment. This is really hard work, and you must have a tender heart to do it. I am blessed to be surrounded by like-minded people who are “in it to win it” every day.

4 P.M. >> A CONVERGENCE

My job and personal community involvement merge a lot. I serve on the ASU Walter Cronkite Endowment Board, the Arizona Cardinals Foundation Advisory Board and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority scholarship committee. I’m also active with the United Philanthropy Forum, the International Women’s Forum Arizona and The Phoenix Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

6 P.M. >> FAMILY PHILANTHROPY

Giving is in our family’s DNA. I’m a member of two ACF giving circles and have gotten my husband and kids involved. I spend a lot of time emceeing events and love to engage an audience and tell the story from a platform. I also attend two to three events a week, which allows meto learn more about the nonprofits ACF serves.

By the end of the day, my husband and I like to chill. We don’t have much time left in the evening, but we at least make sure to walk the dog together.

To learn more, go to azfoundation.org.