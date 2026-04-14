| April 14, 2026

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Hosts Annual “Celebrate Youth” Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Todd McEvilly & Marianne Guenther

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale hosted its “Celebrate Youth Gala: An Evening With All Stars” on February 21 at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort. The event brought together the community to celebrate the achievements of local youth and the philanthropic efforts of BGCS.

Co-Chairs: Todd McEvilly & Marianne Guenther

Presenting Sponsors: Tiffany & Bosco, PA/Mark & Amanda Bosco and Meritage Homes/Steve & Suzanne Hilton

Honorees: Youth of the Year Finalists Amelia P., Bella A., Faith N., Natalie W., Daniela S., & Willow F.

Entertainment: Youth pianist, singing, and American Sign Language troupe performances

Notable Moments: The Gala featured Emmy Award–winning ESPN journalist Michael Wilbon as Master of Ceremonies. The organization’s Youth of the Year finalists from branches across the Valley were honored, recognizing outstanding leadership, service, academic achievement, and commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. Several notable sports legends, including Arizona State University Head Football Coach Kenny Dillingham, Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Larry Fitzgerald, and golf legend Tom Lehman, attended the event. Letitia Frye hosted a high-energy auction that fit the event’s “All Stars” theme. Funds raised from the gala contribute to BGCS’s mission of creating “opportunities that can change the trajectory of a child’s life.”

Photos courtesy of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

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