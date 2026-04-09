Barrett-Jackson’s January 2026 Red Carpet Brings Cars and Community to Scottsdale

BY Frontdoors Media

Carolyn & Craig Jackson

Barrett-Jackson hosted its Red Carpet Event on January 19th at Ocean 44 in Scottsdale. The event served as a VIP celebration of the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

Presenting Sponsor: Barrett-Jackson

Catering: Ocean 44

Entertainment: A special selection of supercars was displayed

Notable Moments: This premiere event brought out the car enthusiast in everyone. With spirits high in celebration of this year’s successful auction, guests took photos along the red carpet while marveling at a collection of supercars on display. A mouth-watering selection of hors d’oeuvres was provided by Ocean 44. Among the guests were Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson, as well as other notable figures in the car community, including actor and stock car driver Frankie Muniz and NASCAR driver Casey Mears. The auction itself generated over $189 million, with nine vehicle sales benefiting various foundations and causes, such as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.

Jacoby & Kelsey Ellsbury

Paige & Frankie Muniz

April Rose & Tyler Hoover

David Herro & Jay Franke

Tim Braun & Rachel Rameriz

Oliver Badgio & Jen Moser

Bill Dougherty & Beth McRae

Stacy Romano & Scott Gauthier

Casey Mears & Trish Mears

David & Jill Kimmerle

Missy Anderson & Guest

Cary Flanders & Rebecca Fowler

Barry and Karen Meguiar

Sally Pope & Jacquie Dorrance

























