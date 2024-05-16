New Culinary Options at the Renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Spanish-style resort located in the McCormick Ranch area, recently completed a $40 million renovation, the largest in its 50-year history. The extensive renovation includes the introduction of new restaurants, as well as updated guestrooms and public spaces.

Renowned Valley chef Ken Arneson, who serves as area executive chef for Driftwood Hospitality, leads The Scottdale Resort’s culinary program, which has a variety of options that visitors and locals will appreciate.

“Our culinary reemergence is a celebration of a collection of fresh new concepts curated for seamless dining experiences for every occasion,” Arneson said. “From a sunset dinner at La Fogata to the hidden charm of The Madam and the all-day allure of Barnaby’s, the resort is now a culinary destination for all.”

The resort’s new dining options include:

La Fogata Kitchen and Bar: With views of the McCormick Ranch Golf Club and Camelback Mountain, La Fogata offers modern Sonoran cuisine with global influences. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, La Fogata features locally sourced ingredients highlighting regional flavors. Menu options include chili verde and eggs and Sonoran enchilada for breakfast, and bone-in veal chop with smoked gouda mash and pecan chimichurri, and gnocchi with braised oxtail and roasted mushrooms for dinner.

The Madam: A speakeasy inspired by the Prohibition era with a secret password, The Madam offers classic cocktails and modern libations in an intimate space. Cocktail options include Shot to Your Heart with mezcal, pomegranate compote and egg white, and Word of Mouth with whiskey, reposado and Aperol.

Barnaby’s Café and Wine Bar: Open all day, Barnaby’s Café features a wide range of offerings from local suppliers, including Noble Bread and Roastery of Cave Creek. Morning options include a coffee bar, fresh pastries and breakfast sandwiches with paninis and salads available for lunch. In the evening, Barnaby’s Wine Bar offers Arizona and regional wines.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thescottsdaleresort.com.