Liquor Pig Brings Creative Cocktails and Elevated Plates to Old Town Scottsdale  

BY Shoshana Leon

Photos by Christina Barrueta

Food and beverage consultant Scott Casey and chef Steven “Chops” Smith have brought their years of experience together to create Liquor Pig, which opened in Old Town Scottsdale in March.

“We worked together at Different Pointe of View and have been friends for over 20 years,” said Casey, who is the general manager and beverage manager at Liquor Pig. “We saw a need for a craft cocktail venue in Old Town Scottsdale. We wanted to bring our fine dining experience to create a comfortable yet elegant atmosphere for our guests.”

Created by top local mixologists, Liquor Pig’s extensive cocktail menu is divided into sections, including the Familiar, with approachable twists on classics like In the Tall Grass, a take on a margarita with house-made roasted sweet pepper tequila. Cocktails in the Gilded section highlight luxury and indulgence, like Creste de Fashion, made with duck fat-washed bourbon. The Degenerates are bold, unconventional and playful, like the Natural Born Artist, featuring mezcal, melon and mushroom. The drink menu also includes low-alcohol cocktails and alcohol-free selections.

In addition to craft cocktails, Liquor Pig offers a range of spirits, beer and wine. The wines are curated by Casey, who is a sommelier. “There are so many varietals that people don’t have the opportunity to try, so I want to showcase unique wine options for our guests,” he said.

The food menu highlights Smith’s culinary background at restaurants like Chico Malo and Fat Ox, with elevated shareable plates like the Libertine board with roasted bone marrow, beef tartare and foie gras ganache. Favorite dishes include the veal pappardelle and the duck carnitas chimichanga with cherry pecan mole.

“We built Liquor Pig as a place we’d like to go to enjoy food and drinks, like an elevated version of a neighborhood spot,” Casey said. “We plan to continue evolving with new menu items to keep it fun and interesting for us and our guests.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit liquorpigscottsdale.com.