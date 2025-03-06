Get Lucky With St. Patrick’s Day 

Enjoy food and drink specials across the Valley

Thirsty Lion (Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Tempe)

The gastropub offers Irish-inspired fare and cocktails March 1-17, including Scotch eggs, corned beef mac and cheese and Irish shepherd’s pie. The St. Patrick’s Day cocktail menu features Irish versions of an espresso martini, Old Fashioned and mule, and a portion of every Irish cocktail sold will be donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research for children with cancer. From March 14-17, guests can enjoy games and entertainment to complement the St. Patrick’s Day menu.

thirstyliongastropub.com

Chompie’s (Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale)

On March 17, start St. Patrick’s Day with Chompie’s homemade corned beef hash served with eggs, home fries and a bagel, which can be enjoyed all day long. Guests can also indulge in a corned beef feast with cabbage, boiled potatoes and fresh-baked Irish soda bread, available as a single serving or all-you-can-eat. Chompie’s also offers a variety of sweet green treats to celebrate.

chompies.com

Kona Grill (Gilbert, Phoenix)

From March 14-21, festive specials include corned beef sliders, which are available for lunch, dinner, takeout, delivery and happy hour. Sake, seltzer and green beer are also available as a happy hour special.

konagrill.com

Miracle Mile Deli (Phoenix)

From March 10-22, Miracle Mile offers corned beef and cabbage served with Irish potatoes and rye bread, which is available as a single meal, family meal or for large groups. Festive desserts include mint chocolate chip milkshakes and green and white cookies. Fun fact: Miracle Mile sells more than 10,000 pounds of corned beef during the month of March, triple the usual amount!

miraclemiledeli.com