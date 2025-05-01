Get a Taste of Spring at Arizona Restaurant Week May 16-25

BY Shoshana Leon

Photo courtesy of Buck & Rider Photo courtesy of The Gladly Photo courtesy of Salt Tacos y Tequila

Every year, the Arizona Restaurant Association, which advocates for and supports the state’s hospitality industry, presents Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) in the spring and fall. Spring ARW takes place Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 25, offering diners an opportunity to enjoy three-course menus at participating restaurants around the state for $33, $44 or $55.

“Arizona Restaurant Week is one of our favorite events and one of the best ways for diners to experience an incredible culinary experience at a fraction of the usual cost,” said ARA president and CEO Steve Chucri. “Through this event, chefs around the state are given the opportunity to showcase their superior culinary talents in unique ways and introduce diners to establishments they may not have heard of yet. It’s a win-win for the industry as a whole.”

Nearly 200 restaurants, from fast-casual concepts to upscale eateries offering a variety of cuisines, are participating in spring 2025 ARW, including favorites like Buck & Rider, which has three Valley locations, The Gladly in Phoenix and Salt Tacos y Tequila in Gilbert. Several new restaurants are participating in ARW for the first time this spring, including Filthy Animal in Tempe, George & Gather in Chandler and Tiki Taka at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort.

With so many options, here are a few tips to make the most of ARW.

Make reservations early: Space tends to fill up, especially at some of the more popular restaurants.

View ARW menus online at arizonarestaurantweek.com: Some restaurants offer pricing for two, some offer cocktails to complement their ARW menus and some include special off-menu dishes just for ARW.

Try a new restaurant: If you’ve been wanting to try a new restaurant, ARW is a great opportunity to try several dishes at a lower cost.

To view a list of participating restaurants and their ARW menus, visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.