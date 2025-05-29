Cool Off this Summer with Some Culinary Fun

BY Shoshana Leon

Devour Phoenix Hotel Valley Ho Mountain Shadows Marcellino Ristorante

Sip + Shop Summer Market Series at Hotel Valley Ho

The Sip + Shop Summer Market Series includes a free indoor market that takes place June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local chefs, vendors, wines and spirits. Celebrity chef dinners will be held on the Friday before each market, with Hotel Valley Ho’s executive chef Russell LaCasce collaborating with guest chefs on a three-course menu paired with wine for $159. Tickets are required for both the market events and the chef dinners, which can be purchased as a package and can be reserved online.

• June 20: Lee Hillson of T. Cooks and Matthew Hobbs of Elements

• July 18: Charles Wiley of Hearth ’61 and Charles Kassels of El Chorro

• Aug. 15: Beau MacMillan of Cala and The Americano

Devour Summer Chef Series

Running through September on the third Monday of the month, the Devour Summer Chef Series features five of Arizona’s most celebrated chefs. In partnership with Local First Arizona and Devour Phoenix, each month two chefs will collaborate to create a four-course menu with local ingredients and seasonal flavors. Tickets are available as a package and can be purchased online.

• June 16: Bernie Kantak and Gio Osso at The Gladly, Phoenix

• July 21: Justin Beckett and Stephen Jones at Beckett’s Table, Phoenix

• Aug. 18: Lori Hashimoto and Bernie Kantak at Hana Japanese Eatery, Phoenix

• Sept. 15: Justin Beckett and Gio Osso at Virtù Honest Craft, Old Town Scottsdale

Brunch and Learn at Mountain Shadows

The Brunch and Learn series takes place one Saturday each month from June through September at noon with a themed cooking demonstration, a featured beverage and a take-home recipe from one of Mountain Shadows’ talented chefs. After the demo, guests enjoy a three-course brunch, including the demo dishes, dessert and a perfectly paired glass of wine or cocktail for $89. Reservations can be made online.

• June 14: Summer Salads and Vinaigrettes with executive chef Charles Wiley

• July 12: Homemade Gnocchi and Fresh Pulled Mozzarella with chef Alfred Muro

• Aug. 16: Spectacular Desserts with pastry chef Tyler Johnson

• Sept. 13: To be announced

Dinner and a Movie at Marcellino Ristorante

On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from June 4 through Sept. 3, guests can enjoy dinner and a movie in Marcellino Ristorante’s private dining room, where up to 10 guests can dine on authentic Italian cuisine while watching an award-winning film that has been selected for its beautiful setting in Italy. The schedule rotates through six different movies, including “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “Moonstruck.” Diners can select from the regular menu, nightly specials or Marcellino Ristorante’s summer menu, a three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $55, featuring selections such as Gnocchi Sorrentina, Pollo Saporito and tiramisu. Call 480-990-9500 for reservations.