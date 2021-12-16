Caring Chef: Leila’s Empanadas helps feed homeless students

Leila’s Empanadas brings the authentic flavors of Brazil to Arizona with sweet and savory empanadas and Brazilian cheese rolls.

Leila’s Empanadas has partnered with North Valley-based nonprofit Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership to benefit its Snackz program that provides nutritional snack bags to homeless students.

Giving back is very important to owner and chef Leila Beltrame, who grew up in southern Brazil in a poor, farming family, where she learned the benefits of cooking with fresh ingredients.

A portion of proceeds from every order at leilasempanadas.com will help fight child hunger locally. Three flavors of empanadas are available for pickup in Anthem or delivery via DoorDash, including savory beef, chicken and olive, and apple with crème brûlée, as well as Brazilian cheese rolls. Leila’s foods are made with quality, wholesome ingredients and are easy to heat and convenient to eat.

“I believe in feeding and treating kids well so that they will be able to create a better future for themselves and others,” Beltrame said. “We believe that everyone should have access to healthy, delicious and convenient food. We are elated to bring this traditional Latin American cuisine to the community and give back to those in need.”