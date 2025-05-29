Now Available: Office Space at the Center for Positive Media

BY Frontdoors Media

The Center for Positive Media is a collaborative space in the heart of Phoenix located at 5330 N. 12th Street. Founded by Emmy Award-winning journalist Carey Peña and local publisher Andrea Tyler Evans, this mid-century-modern building houses companies and organizations dedicated to inspirational storytelling, creativity and positive impact in our community.

The Center currently has two open single office spaces on its second floor that are available for lease. Each office is approximately 200 square feet and is furnished with desks and chairs. The offices have extensive natural light and face 12th Street. The building is owned by Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and leased by Inspired Media 360 and Frontdoors Media. These office spaces would be subleases with Frontdoors Media.

Ideal fits for the space would be companies that are focused in some way on media and content creation or smaller nonprofit organizations in need of flexible office space.

The Center for Positive Media includes a number of significant amenities:

• A full 2,500-square-foot production studio for video filming and content creation, which can also be used for event or meeting space.

• A “back lot” space adjoining the studio space that can be used for indoor-outdoor event space.

• A large conference room which seats up to 16 people.

• A kitchen and open common area with additional workspaces.

• Ample parking with an additional parking lot across the street.

For more information, contact Tom Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Frontdoors Media, at 602.448.5483 or [email protected].