‘11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon’ Celebrates Service, Benefits Healthy Food Programs
Robert Jackson, Award Artist, Danny White, Jones Benally, Diana Gregory, Patricia Arreola, Dr. Josephine Pete, Nicole Bennett and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young (seated)
On September 19, the 11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon took place at Arizona Biltmore to benefit the programs provided by Diana Gregory Outreach Services, an organization now in its 15th year. As you will see below, there were three award recipients and two centenarian honorees, all with incredible stories.
Presenting Sponsor: The Jones Family
Bernando Lapallo Centenarian Honorees: Major Fran McClendon (United States Air Force Retired) and Mrs. Elizabeth White
Community Service Award: Dr. Josephine Pete
Treasure of Arizona Award: Jones Benally
Gregory Humanitarian Award: Ambassador Andrew J. Young
Emcee: Susan Casper of Arizona’s Family
Invocation: Rev. David Ragan
National Anthem: Jade Johnson
Fireside Chat Moderator: Colleen Jennings-Roggensack
Notable Moments: The attendees for this very special gathering included past honorees, families of the 2024 honorees and supporters of the organization from its founding 15 years ago. The event also included a special proclamation as City of Mayor Kate Gallego declared the day as Gregory’s Fresh Market Day. The program included the touching Hall of Fame video with reflections of past honorees.
Photos courtesy of Larry Jones and Steven Fellheimer