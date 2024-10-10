Visit City of Hope billboard

Oct. 10, 2024

‘11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon’ Celebrates Service, Benefits Healthy Food Programs

Robert Jackson, Award Artist, Danny White, Jones Benally, Diana Gregory, Patricia Arreola, Dr. Josephine Pete, Nicole Bennett and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young (seated)

On September 19, the 11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon took place at Arizona Biltmore to benefit the programs provided by Diana Gregory Outreach Services, an organization now in its 15th year. As you will see below, there were three award recipients and two centenarian honorees, all with incredible stories.

Presenting Sponsor: The Jones Family 

Bernando Lapallo Centenarian Honorees: Major Fran McClendon (United States Air Force Retired) and Mrs. Elizabeth White

Community Service Award: Dr. Josephine Pete

Treasure of Arizona Award: Jones Benally

Gregory Humanitarian Award: Ambassador Andrew J. Young

Emcee: Susan Casper of Arizona’s Family

Invocation: Rev. David Ragan

National Anthem: Jade Johnson

Fireside Chat Moderator: Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

Notable Moments: The attendees for this very special gathering included past honorees, families of the 2024 honorees and supporters of the organization from its founding 15 years ago. The event also included a special proclamation as City of Mayor Kate Gallego declared the day as Gregory’s Fresh Market Day. The program included the touching Hall of Fame video with reflections of past honorees.

Photos courtesy of Larry Jones and Steven Fellheimer

Walter Alexander, Doris Hudson, Diana Gregory, Daniella Maldonado, Pete Weston & Juan Vazquez
Members of the Archer Ragsdale Arizona Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen
Dr. Rene Diaz with Tom & Cathy Shumard
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Dr. Loretta Cheeks, Diana Gregory, Lt. Colonel (Retired Army) Dana Allmond with US Ambassador Andrew Young (seated)
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Connie Robinson & Michelle Johnson
Sylvester Holmes & Jackie Kelly
Special Guest George Benson
Hoopdance by Clayson Benally, son of the honoree
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene, Uncategorized
Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

In Memory of Nancy Silver: Frontdoors Magazine Cover Story, April 2018

In Memory of Nancy Silver: Frontdoors Magazine Cover Story, April 2018

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Back to Top