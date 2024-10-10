‘11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon’ Celebrates Service, Benefits Healthy Food Programs

Robert Jackson, Award Artist, Danny White, Jones Benally, Diana Gregory, Patricia Arreola, Dr. Josephine Pete, Nicole Bennett and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young (seated)

On September 19, the 11th Annual Senior Awards Luncheon took place at Arizona Biltmore to benefit the programs provided by Diana Gregory Outreach Services, an organization now in its 15th year. As you will see below, there were three award recipients and two centenarian honorees, all with incredible stories.